The Federal Government has launched the Regular Migration Control Centre at the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, to monitor all international airports in Nigeria in real-time.

The Interior Minister, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed that the centre began 24-hour operations on Monday, following an induction program held about two weeks ago, during an appearance on the Politics Today programme on Channels Television on Tuesday.

“The command center is 100% complete. As a matter of fact, we did the induction program about two weeks ago. Just yesterday we started the 24-hour operation of the command and control centre in the Nigerian Immigration Service Headquarters in Sauka, Abuja. It covers all the international airports in the country,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

The minister explained that the centre is equipped with the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS), which enables the pre-profiling of passengers before they arrive in Nigeria.

He noted that the system is integrated with global databases, including INTERPOL and national criminal records, allowing authorities to track passengers’ travel history, including routes taken and countries visited in recent weeks or months.

More insights

The Interior Minister further noted that integration with land and sea borders is underway to expand the centre’s coverage. Once completed, the Regular Migration Control Centre will monitor Nigeria’s major entry points comprehensively.

He revealed that the Federal Government has installed a **0.5MW solar farm** to ensure uninterrupted operations at the centre and its associated facilities, including the data and visa approval centres, all located within the NIS headquarters.

This off-grid power solution guarantees seamless 24-hour functionality, eliminating the risk of downtime from power outages.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the launch of the Regular Migration Control Centre is a significant step forward in Nigeria’s border security framework.

By monitoring international airports and expanding to other entry points, the system enhances the ability to deter illegal migration, streamline passenger processing, and strengthen the nation’s overall security apparatus.

What you should know

Five months ago, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had introduced Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record (API PNR) technology in Nigeria, integrating it with global databases such as INTERPOL 24/7 and the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS) to enhance passenger screening and strengthen national security.

This initiative was disclosed by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo during an interview on the Unfiltered: The Big Interview program with O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, in June 2024.

The minister highlighted that the project was a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Interior and Aviation and Aerospace Development.

He noted that the API PNR technology enables the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to pre-profile individuals at entry points, effectively blocking terrorists and individuals with questionable backgrounds from entering the country.