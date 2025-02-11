The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a new contactless system for passport applications.

This updated process allows Nigerian citizens to apply for passports, submit biometric data, and make payments online without visiting a physical office.

The system, which was launched on February 7th, seeks to simplify the passport application process and provide greater convenience for people who apply.

Below is a step-by-step guide to help Nigerians understand the new system.

Step 1: Download the NIS passport application app

To begin the process, applicants must first download the official NIS passport application app from the Google Play Store. After installing the app, users will need to create a profile by providing a valid email address. Once the account is activated, they can access the main page of the app.

Step 2: Start the application and make payment

On the main page, applicants are meant to click the “passport application services” tab. This will take them to the passport application section where they will be required to select the self-enrollment option. After this, applicants must make the required payment for the passport.

Following the payment, they will be issued an application ID and reference number, which they should keep for reference.

Step 3: Proceed with contactless biometric enrollment

After payment is confirmed, applicants will be able to select the contactless biometric enrollment option. The system will prompt them to enter their application ID and reference number to check their eligibility for contactless biometric enrollment. If eligible, applicants can proceed to submit their biometric data directly through the app.

If the applicant is not eligible for contactless biometric enrollment, they will need to book an appointment for in-person biometric enrollment through the NIS passport application portal at passport.int.immigration.gov.ng.

Step 4: Mail Your current passport

After completing the online application and biometric data submission, applicants must mail their current passport to the relevant embassy along with a self-addressed envelope. This step is essential for the processing of the new passport. Failure to comply will prevent the issuance of the new passport.

Step 5: Receive your new passport

Once the passport is processed, the new passport will be sent to the address provided in the self-addressed envelope. The NIS has assured applicants that they will receive their new passports within the specified time frame.

The new contactless passport system is meant to make the passport application process more convenient and efficient by reducing the need for in-person visits. Through this update, the Nigerian Immigration Service seeks to provide a smoother experience for citizens applying for passports.