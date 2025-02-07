The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) is set to launch a contactless passport application solution in Europe on February 7, with the United Kingdom serving as the coordinating centre.

This initiative leverages digital technology to simplify and accelerate the passport renewal process for Nigerians in the diaspora.

According to a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the Comptroller General of NIS, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, announced the development during a courtesy visit to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“This initiative set for launch on the 7th of February 2025 will enable Nigerians in the Diaspora to apply for and renew their passports online from the comfort of their homes,” she stated.

Nandap emphasized that the solution is designed to streamline the passport renewal process, saving time and costs associated with travelling for passport applications.

Eligibility and Restrictions

The Comptroller General clarified that the initiative is strictly for passport renewals and does not apply to fresh applicants or minors.

She added that Nigerians living abroad can commence the renewal process a year before their passport’s expiration date.

The Comptroller General commended NiDCOM for its consistent advocacy and awareness campaigns regarding government policies affecting Nigerians abroad.

She further noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the NIS a mandate to enhance services for Nigerians in the diaspora.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has in the meantime approved a passport processing facility for New York to address the backlog and improve the passport renewal experience there,” she added.

Additionally, Nandap revealed that passport front offices will soon be established in other parts of the United States and other countries to further enhance accessibility for Nigerians abroad.

NiDCOM backs the digital initiative.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa highlighted the contactless passport application solution alignment with NiDCOM’s mission to facilitate and support diaspora engagement.

“The launch of the contactless passport application solution in Europe is a significant step towards efficient, secure, and convenient travel document management for Nigerians in the diaspora. NiDCOM will continue to support, monitor, and collaborate with the NIS to ensure the success of this initiative,” she added.

She also commended the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Comptroller General for their innovative approaches.

NIS first rolled out its contactless passport application system in Canada on November 1, 2024. Abike noted that it has received positive feedback from Nigerians there.