The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reaffirmed its commitment to combating corruption and improving service delivery through digital transformation.

Comptroller General of the NIS, Kemi Nandap, who stated this on Thursday said the agency is leveraging innovative technologies such as the Contactless Passport Application System and the soon-to-be-launched e-Visa platform to enhance efficiency, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and curb corrupt practices.

In her remarks during the official launch of the Service’s 3rd Nationwide Sensitization and Awareness Campaign Against Corruption 2025, themed “Increased Digitalization and Consolidated Innovations for Efficient and Transparent Services,” Nandap emphasized the importance of technology in fostering a more transparent immigration process.

Strengthening partnerships for ethical governance

She further emphasized that the NIS is strengthening strategic partnerships with key anti-corruption agencies, including SERVICOM, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

These collaborations, she said, are aimed at reinforcing internal control mechanisms and upholding ethical standards within the agency.

Speaking on the initiative, the Director General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, highlighted that corruption remains a major barrier to economic growth and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

She commended the NIS for its proactive measures in promoting a service-driven immigration system that supports national development.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnena Akajemeli, and the representative of the Director General Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Demola Bakare, applauded the Service for prioritizing transparency and efficiency in Service Delivery through its anti-corruption campaign.

They also highlighted key areas for improvement while reiterating their commitment to supporting NIS in delivering efficient, fair, and customer-friendly services that uphold integrity and professionalism.

What you should know

The NIS announced the contactless renewal system in October last year with plans to first roll it out on November 1 in Canada and Nigeria last December.

However, the launch of the initiative did not happen in Nigeria until February this year.

Despite this, many Nigerians who have downloaded the NIS mobile app have been complaining about their inability to complete the process online, with many getting stalled after creating their profile.

The initiative, designed to simplify and modernize the passport renewal process, allows Nigerians to apply for passport renewals online, reducing the need for in-person visits to NIS offices.

According to the NIS, with this contactless system, individuals would be able to apply to renew their international passports from the comfort of their homes without having to visit any NIS office.