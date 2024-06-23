The Federal Government has implemented Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record (API PNR) technology in Nigeria, integrating it with major global databases, including INTERPOL 24/7 and the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), to streamline passenger entry and bolster national security.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo revealed this during an interview on the “Unfiltered: The Big Interview” program with O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, as shown on the official YouTube page of the State House of Nigeria over the weekend.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed that this initiative was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

He noted that the implementation of the API PNR technology, integrated with INTERPOL 24/7 and MIDAS databases, enables the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to pre-profile individuals at various entry points, preventing terrorists and people with questionable backgrounds from gaining entry into Nigeria.

“With the collaboration of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Aviation, we have been able to fully deploy API PNR.

“What this means is that the NIS can now pre-profile anybody before the person gets into Nigeria,” he explained.

The Interior Minister further disclosed that the implementation of API PNR technology, integrated with major global databases, enhances the Nigeria Immigration Service’s (NIS) ability to scrutinize foreigners entering the country.

He stated that this technology allows for more objective and thorough screening, moving away from the previously subjective methods, thanks to its integration with these extensive databases.

More insights

Elaborating on the Federal Government’s efforts to enhance national security at entry points, the Interior Minister announced the completion of the Command and Control Centre for the Air Border Control Management System at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters.

“The Command and Control Centre for the Air Border Control Management System is 100% ready. If you go to the NIS headquarters, you will see,” he said.

Additionally, the Minister mentioned that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) sent representatives from their headquarters in Canada to Nigeria two weeks ago to embark on a tour of the facility. They assessed it and declared it to be one of the best command centres in the world.

“Just two weeks ago, IATA came all the way from their headquarters in Canada and they took a facility tour of this facility. The IATA representative said that the facility is one of the best command centres anywhere in the world,” he said

This endorsement underscores the advanced capabilities and readiness of the new system to effectively manage air border control and enhance the nation’s security infrastructure.