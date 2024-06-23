Nollywood biopic “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” has concluded its five-week exclusive run in Nigerian cinemas, grossing a total of N156.6 million.

Checks by Nairametrics confirm that the movie is no longer available in theatres.

Now, the film has premiered on Prime Video as of Saturday, June 21, 2024, and it has continued to receive laudable comments and reviews, especially for Kehinde Bankole’s performance as the lead actress.

Bankole’s portrayal of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti has been widely acclaimed, she also won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for her role in “Adire.” Her performance in “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” has been a significant factor in the film’s success.

The biopic made a strong debut, grossing N32 million in its opening weekend after its release on Friday, May 17, 2024.

It continued to perform well, surpassing the N100 million milestone in just three weeks. As of June 5, the Nigerian Box Office (NBO) reported that the film had accumulated N108 million in ticket sales across various cinema viewing centres nationwide, cementing its status as the highest-grossing film in West Africa for 2024 so far.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, one of Nigeria’s most influential female figures in the Nollywood industry, “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” tells the compelling life story of the late Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

A renowned Nigerian educator, political reformer, women’s rights activist, and mother of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s legacy is celebrated in this cinematic portrayal.

What you should know

The film’s commercial success can be attributed to its compelling narrative and stellar ensemble cast. Alongside Kehinde Bankole, the cast includes veteran actors such as Ajoke Silva, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Adunni Ade, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein, and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko. Their performances have added depth and richness to the story, engaging audiences and critics alike.

“Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” joins the ranks of 2024’s high-grossing movies, such as “All’s Fair in Love,” which grossed N130 million in February. In March, the indigenous film “Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds” grossed N250 million, tying with Kayode Kasum’s “Ajosepo,” which also grossed N250 million. Despite the stiff competition, Bolanle Austen-Peters’ film is projected to conclude its run with an estimated N200 million in total earnings.

Other notable films include “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” which debuted with N53.3 million in its first week. Additionally, Funke Akindele, one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing actresses, has announced plans for a new movie, “Finding Me.” Odunlade Adekola’s Lakabutu has also just arrived in cinemas.

Overall, the success of “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” points to the power of well-crafted storytelling and the increasing prominence of Nollywood on the global stage.

As the film finds new audiences on Prime Video, its impact is set to grow even further.