The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) issued 1.8 million passports, cleared a backlog of applications, and made significant progress in tackling human trafficking in 2024.

He also highlighted that 828 foreigners were repatriated during the same period.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the minister shared these figures during a media session on Tuesday in Abuja with heads of the six agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

In his address, Tunji-Ojo highlighted several key achievements of the NIS over the past year. Among the notable accomplishments was the clearing of a backlog of over 200,000 passport applications. Additionally, 137 human trafficking victims were rescued, and 42 migrant smuggling operations were disrupted.

“Within the period under review too, we rescued 137 victims of human trafficking, while 42 objects of smuggling of migrants were intercepted,” he said.

The Minister noted that these actions align with the government’s efforts to improve border security and protect citizens from illegal activities.

Border security and E-Gate deployment

The minister also outlined the progress made in border security, specifically mentioning the completion of the first phase of the e-border solution. This phase covers 40 percent of Nigeria’s borders, a significant step toward enhancing border management.

New vehicles and e-gates were also deployed to ensure effective border control, which Tunji-Ojo said is vital to maintaining a secure nation.

Visa processing and national security enhancements

Tunji-Ojo also spoke about innovations in visa processing, including the establishment of a Visa Approval Center in Abuja and the integration of Interpol’s database. These measures help ensure that only eligible individuals are granted entry into Nigeria, strengthening national security.

The Ministry has also overhauled the process for granting Nigerian citizenship, introducing a more transparent and technology-driven system in collaboration with security agencies.

Commitment to continued reforms

The minister further stated that while progress has been made, more work is still required to achieve the full vision set out by President Bola Tinubu. He assured Nigerians that the Ministry would continue its reform efforts, focusing on improving operational efficiency and leveraging technology to meet national security and administrative goals.

“We are not yet where we want to be, but progress has been made, and we remain committed to delivering better services to Nigerians,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

He also affirmed that the reforms were in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a secure and efficient system.