The Ekiti State Government has announced a new wave of job vacancies at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport as part of efforts to scale up operations and support its logistics and export infrastructure.

The announcement was made available through a public notice, detailing various positions ranging from aviation security and firefighting to finance, engineering, and ICT roles.

The recruitment targets both entry-level and experienced professionals, with roles such as Aviation Security Executive, Firefighting Executive (ARFFS), and Civil Engineer among the listed openings.

Available roles and requirements

Aviation Security Executive

Applicants must possess an OND, BSc, or HND in any field. Key responsibilities include:

“Manning of access control points, patrolling and guarding, profiling of passengers, intelligence gathering, crowd control, and emergency response.”

They will also support revenue generation by preventing vehicles from parking at the drop-off zone and ensuring vehicles involved in illegal activities are reprimanded or arrested accordingly.

Aviation Security Supervisor

Applicants must hold a BSc or HND and have a minimum of three years’ experience in an aviation service environment. Responsibilities include:

“Coordinates and schedules the deployment of Aviation Security Executives and Aviation Security guards.

“Coordinates the transfer, transporting, and processing of arrested or detained individuals with the Nigeria Police.”

Firefighting Executive (ARFFS)

Candidates must have an OND, BSc, or HND and meet minimum height requirements (5 ft 9 in for men and 5 ft 4 in for women). Key responsibilities include:

“Crew and operate fire and emergency vehicles, appliances, and all equipment associated with the efficient operation of the Rescue and Fire Fighting Service.

Carry out fire and rescue work as required and participate in regular fire and mandatory training exercises by the NCAA/FAAN and Health and Safety standards. Carry out regular fire prevention checks.”

Marshallers

Applicants must have an OND and meet height requirements. The role requires knowledge of two-way radio communication and the ability to:

“Establish and maintain effective work relationships with employees, contractors, and Airlines.”

Operations – Landside/Airside

Candidates must hold at least an OND or its equivalent and must be physically and medically fit.

“Provide customer-oriented service and smooth flow of both arriving and departing passengers and their luggage.”

“Ensure there is no baggage delay, and identify and address possible hazards in the airport buildings.”

Safety Officer

Applicants must be OND, HND, or BSc holders with at least two years of experience and familiarity with ICAO Annex 19 Rules. Duties include:

“Ensure that all firefighting, fire protection, and fire prevention equipment is in serviceable condition and conduct regular safety inspections in critical airport zones like the apron, terminal, control tower, and runway.”

Account Officer

Applicants must hold a B.Sc. in Accounting with at least two years of post-qualification experience. Additional certifications such as ICAN or ACCA are considered an advantage. Tasks include:

“Maintaining the billing system, generating invoices and account statements, and daily reconciliation of revenue generated and remittance to the Bank as applicable.”

Human Resources/Admin Officer

Applicants must hold a B.Sc. in Social Sciences and have at least two years of post-qualification experience. CIPM is an added advantage. Key responsibilities include:

“Proactively drive the design, development, and effective delivery of training, and explain and provide information on employee benefits, programs, and education.”

Civil Engineer

Applicants must have a minimum of two years’ post-qualification experience and hold a B.Eng or HND in Civil Engineering. Responsibilities include:

“Developing plans and specifications for airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, aprons, roads, drainage systems, and related facilities.”

They must also ensure compliance with NCAA and other aviation regulations.

HVAC Technician

Applicants must hold a school diploma and have at least five years of relevant experience. Tasks include:

“Install, maintain, and repair HVAC systems, diagnose and fix problems with HVAC equipment, and perform regular maintenance tasks to prevent breakdowns.”

Information Technology (IT)

Applicants must hold a B.Sc. in Computer Science and have two years of experience.

They will be responsible for:

“Developing and implementing long-term IT strategies aligned with the airport’s overall goals, managing implementation of new IT systems, and ensuring the airport’s IT systems comply with relevant regulations.”

Application process

All applications must be submitted via email to jobs.airport@ekitistate.gov.ng with the job title clearly stated as the email subject.

According to the notice, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and the deadline for applications is one week from the date of publication.

What you should know

The Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport project construction began in 2020, and by October 15, 2022, the first test flight of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft successfully landed on its runway.

The airport received provisional clearance from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in December 2024 to begin non-scheduled flight operations. In January 2025, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) conducted a successful calibration flight.

The facility is now in its final phase, with commercial operations expected to commence once full regulatory approvals and 24-hour Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) are installed.

Nairametrics reported that the state governor announced plans to invest nearly N4.6 billion in an Instrument Landing System (ILS), targeting 24‑hour operations by the end of the year.