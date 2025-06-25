The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is set to deploy Youth Corps members to fast-track the enrolment of more Nigerians into the National Identification Number (NIN) database.

To this end, the Commission, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Development and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has commenced the training of selected Corps members.

According to a statement signed by NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications Unit, Kayode Adegoke, the Corps members would be deployed to various wards across the country after their training.

“This initiative is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s GCFR, Renewed Hope Agenda of enrolling and issuing the NIN to all Nigerians and legal residents within the shortest time possible,” the Commission stated.

Beyond 120 million enrolments

While noting that it has so far enrolled and issued the NIN to over 120 million Nigerians and legal residents, NIMC intends to cover hitherto unreachable areas through the Ward Enrolment initiative.

“The Corps members selected are currently undergoing intensive training in preparation for the kick-off of the ward enrollment.

“Consequently, Nigerians, most especially children below the age of 16 years, are by this initiative encouraged to enrol for the NIN in their respective wards. This initiative aims to take NIN enrolment closer to the people,” NIMC said.

The 95% target

Earlier, the NIMC DG/CEO, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, had declared the agency’s ambitious plan to register 95% of Nigerians into the NIN database by December 2025.

According to her, the mass enrollment drive will be powered by a combination of improved infrastructure, expanded registration centres, and robust public sensitization campaigns.

“What we have done in this regard is that we will commence the Ward Enrollment Exercise to capture at least 95% of Nigerians before December, year-end,” she said.

The NIMC boss asserted that the Ward Enrollment Exercise, when completed, will allow the government to know the actual number of Nigerians and this makes it easy to plan effectively for the citizens.

What you should know

Nigeria, through the World Bank’s Digital Identity for National Development (ID4D) project, is currently striving to register all its citizens in the NIN database.

Last year, the country missed the deadline set by the World Bank to capture at least 148 million Nigerians by June 30. This led to the extension and restructuring of the project by the World Bank

According to the Bank, the extension was necessary to guarantee the complete disbursement of the $430 million pledged for the project by the financiers.

The project is being co-financed by the French Development Agency (AFD), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

With the restructuring of the project, the Bank said the closure has now been extended by two years to June 30, 2026.