Nigeria’s agricultural sector recorded capital importation of $167.25 million in 2025, reflecting modest but strategic investor interest in one of the country’s most critical sectors.

This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The inflows demonstrate periods of both heightened investor confidence and volatility, highlighting opportunities and structural challenges in the sector.

Capital inflows into agriculture showed notable quarterly variations, pointing to fluctuating investor sentiment amid ongoing reforms and sector-specific constraints.

What the data is saying

The NBS report provides a quarterly breakdown of agricultural capital importation, showing a mix of growth and contraction over the year.

In Q1 2025, the sector attracted $24.15 million, rising sharply to $67.24 million in Q2.

In Q3, inflows declined to $24.67 million before rebounding to $51.19 million in Q4, indicating periods of renewed investor confidence.

The Q4 inflows into agriculture coincided with a broader surge in Nigeria’s total capital importation, which reached $6.44 billion, up 26.61 per cent year-on-year from $5.09 billion in Q4 2024.

The figures suggest that while agriculture remains an attractive sector, inflows are influenced by policy interventions, seasonal cycles, and access to financing along the agribusiness value chain.

More Insights

Despite the modest total, capital inflows into agriculture signal the sector’s long-term potential amid Nigeria’s push to diversify away from oil revenues.

Structural challenges such as inadequate rural infrastructure, insecurity in farming regions, and foreign exchange uncertainties continue to constrain inflows.

The spikes in Q2 and Q4 reflect periods when investor confidence improved, possibly linked to targeted policies and better financing options.

Agriculture’s share of total capital inflows remains relatively small, reinforcing the need for additional incentives to attract larger foreign and domestic investment.

Ongoing reforms in the broader economy, including stabilisation of the foreign exchange market and improved ease of doing business, have supported a recovery in overall investor sentiment.

Experts argue that unlocking greater investment in agriculture requires coordinated strategies that address production, processing, storage, and logistics challenges, while strengthening value chains and leveraging technology.

What you should know

Nigeria recorded a total capital importation of $6.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 26.61% year-on-year increase compared to $5.09 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

A breakdown of the data shows that portfolio investment remained the dominant driver of capital inflows, accounting for $5.49 billion or 85.14% of total capital imported during the quarter.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) contributed $357.80 million, representing just 5.55%, while other investments stood at $599.65 million or 9.31% of total inflows.

Nairametrics reported earlier that economic experts have warned that hot money inflows may reverse Nigeria’s capital importation inflows if the CBN shifts its monetary policy too quickly.