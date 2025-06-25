PayTV operator, Multichoice Nigeria, has slashed its decoder price by 50% from N20,000 to N10,000 in a strategic move to woo more customers and stem the tide of declining subscribers.

The company said it will also be offering its customers a free upgrade to the next DStv package tier when they pay their current subscription in full from June 16 to July 31, 2025.

Coming after losing 1.4 million subscribers between March 2023 and March 2025, Multichoice claims the initiative was its response “to the noticeable economic impact on the everyday lives of Nigerians.”

“By repositioning itself as a platform for daily value, DStv aims to encourage content discovery across a wider array of genres, including movies, drama, kids’ programming, and news,” the company stated.

Offer for active and returning subscribers

Multichoice said the “We’ve Got You” offer is designed to reward loyal customers and attract new ones by making premium content more accessible.

According to an official statement from the company, the upgrade is automatic for all active and returning subscribers who renew their subscriptions during the promo period.

“This means more channels, more shows, and more reasons to tune in every day,” the company stated.

MultiChoice Nigeria’s CEO, John Ugbe, noted that the offer was the company’s way of rewarding customer loyalty and providing enhanced value.

“We want to ensure our customers feel appreciated and have access to the best entertainment every day. The ‘We Got You’ campaign is about making premium content more accessible and showing that DStv offers something for everyone, not just football fans,” he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics recently reported that Multichoice lost 1.4 million in the last two years, according to the latest financial results released by its parent body, Multichoice Group.

While Multichoice Nigeria had increased its DStv and GOtv subscription prices three times within the two years, the Group blamed several factors, including high inflation, power grid collapse, and fuel scarcity, for the subscriber loss in the country.

It further revealed that Nigeria accounted for 77% of the subscriber loss recorded across its Rest of Africa (RoA) operations between 2023 and 2025.

According to the figures released by the Group, the RoA lost a total of 1.8 million subscribers in the two years, bringing the total subscribers down to 7.5 million in 2025 from 9.3 million recorded in 2023.

Recall that Multichoice Nigeria had increased its DStv and GOtv bouquet prices twice in 2023 and once in 2024, making it three times within the space of 12 months.

The first was in April 2023, then another in November of the same year. The third increment was announced in April 2024 and took effect on May 1.