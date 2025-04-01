The Ekiti State Government has announced plans to install an Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado, with an investment of nearly N4.6 billion, aimed at enabling 24-hour flight operations.

The installation, which is set to be completed before the end of this year, will allow planes to land even in extreme weather conditions and make Ado Airport the second in Southwest Nigeria, after Lagos, to boast such a facility.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji shared this development during the March edition of his monthly media chat, “Meet Your Governor,” on Monday night, as reported on the official website of the Ekiti State Government.

He highlighted that this move is part of his administration’s broader strategy to transform the airport into a key economic hub, enhance its competitiveness, and attract more airlines to the region.

“To make it an airport of choice, we must put a structure that guarantees 24-hour landing. There is what we call the Instrument Landing System (ILS), which enables night operations and also enables planes to land in extreme weather. ILS as of today will cost close to N4.6 billion, but we are determined to get it done.

“We are determined that before the end of this year, we will install ILS at the Ado Airport. If we are able to do that, it will be the second airport in the Southwest after Lagos airport that has such a facility so that aircraft can land at night,” Oyebanji stated.

The Governor also revealed that the state government is in active discussions with three major airlines to enhance commercial flight operations, improve travel access, foster tourism, and facilitate the transportation of cargo and agricultural exports to both domestic and international markets.

He expressed confidence that at least two of these airlines would begin operations at the airport in the near future.

In addition to the ILS, Governor Oyebanji outlined plans for a partnership with a vendor to establish a hangar for airport services, marking a critical step in a broader strategy to modernize the airport’s infrastructure.

He also emphasized the ongoing construction of a cargo shed at the airport, which will provide much-needed storage space for farm produce and cash crops.

According to the statement, this project was secured in the state budget through the advocacy of Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, which received approval for non-scheduled flight operations in December 2023, is designed to significantly improve connectivity, attract investment, and streamline business operations in Ekiti.