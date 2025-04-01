The world’s billionaire class has reached a new milestone, surpassing 3,000 individuals for the first time with a combined net worth of $16 trillion, according to Forbes’ 2025 rankings.

The findings reveal this is $2 trillion more than a year ago and more than the GDP of every country in the world besides the U.S. and China. The average fortune now stands at $5.3 billion, up $200 million from 2024.

At the top of the rankings, a record 15 individuals now hold fortunes of $100 billion, including three who have crossed the $200 billion mark. These 15 wealthiest individuals control $2.4 trillion combined, more than the total wealth of the bottom 1,500 billionaires on the list.

Among these over 3000 people, Africa now boasts 22 billionaires with a combined net worth of $105 billion—up from $82.4 billion and 20 billionaires in the previous year.

Regardless, the United States remains home to the largest number of billionaires at 902, followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 516 and India with 205. Other notable shifts include Saudi Arabia’s return to the list with 15 billionaires after being excluded since 2018.

Top 5 Billionaires in 2025

Elon Musk ($342B) – SpaceX, Tesla, xAI

Mark Zuckerberg ($216B) – Meta

Jeff Bezos ($215B) – Amazon

Larry Ellison ($192B) – Oracle

Bernard Arnault ($178B) – LVMH (down from #1 in 2024)

Musk’s wealth surged by $147 billion in a single year, driven by SpaceX’s dominance in aerospace and AI advancements at xAI. Meanwhile, luxury markets cooled, pushing Arnault down the rankings.

The billionaire bonanza extends beyond the U.S., a record 3,028 people around the globe make Forbes’ annual World’s Billionaires list this year, 247 more than last year. It is he first time the billionaire population has crossed the 3,000 mark.

What to know

The 2025 list highlights the deepening ties between wealth and power:

The Trump administration includes at least 10 billionaire appointees.

Tech moguls like Zuckerberg and Musk have increased lobbying efforts in Washington.

Billionaire-funded policy initiatives are reshaping tax laws and industry regulations.

The World’s Billionaires list is a ranking of every person on the planet who Forbes estimated to have a net worth of $1 billion U.S. dollars or more as of March 7, 2025. Some billionaires have gotten richer or poorer in the time since; indeed, Forbes found three more billionaires shortly after locking in this year’s list, and there are likely more out there, the report stated.