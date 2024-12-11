President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC), a facility established by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to enhance Nigeria’s security infrastructure, streamline the ease of doing business, and attract investors.

The commissioning ceremony took place in Abuja on Tuesday, where the President lauded the NIS and the Ministry of Interior for their transformative efforts in advancing Nigeria’s technological and security capabilities.

In his address, President Tinubu highlighted the strategic importance of the Complex in integrating security across air, land, and sea.

“This state-of-the-art complex comprises seven key components, including a Data Centre, Command and Control Centre, Visa Approval Centre, ECOWAS Card Centre, Solar Farm, and Passport Centre,” he said.

Driving economy with tech

The President stressed the importance of technology and innovation as tools for driving Nigeria’s economic growth and societal transformation.

“As a nation with over 200 million people and a leader in Africa, we must embrace technology, change, and innovation to create opportunities that benefit the broader population,” Tinubu noted.

Acknowledging the Ministry of Interior’s achievements, President Tinubu praised the recent advancements in passport issuance and immigration services.

He reiterated that improvements in these areas would significantly enhance Nigeria’s economic prospects by facilitating ease of entry and exit for individuals and businesses.

“If we rejig Immigration as we have done, the economic opportunities and ease of movement will tremendously benefit Nigerians and international visitors alike,” he added.

A testament to collaboration

The President also commended the collaboration among government agencies that led to the successful completion of the complex, describing it as a testament to what coordinated efforts and dedication can achieve for the nation.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, attributed the success of the project to President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and unwavering support. He noted that the complex was delivered within one year, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to tangible progress.

“This project is a testament to your vision for a prosperous Nigeria. It resolves the huge costs associated with archiving data across different government agencies, ensuring efficiency and cost savings,” Tunji-Ojo remarked.

Nigeria’s compliance with APIS

Commenting on the facility, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Mr. Sunday Dare, said the NIS Digital Hub completed under the Minister of Interior signals Nigeria’s digital compliance with the A-Z of the Advanced Passenger Information System, APIS, as stipulated by ICAO providing a new, modern and technology compliant system.

“The system protects our boarders and enhances national security. It has an 8.3 gigabytes system and has 6 components.

“The modern facility functions to detect suspicious travel patterns, pick out persons of interest, biometrics, real-time 24-hour surveillance amongst others,” he explained.

More insights

According to the NIS, the Complex commissioned by the President comprises four different technological centers which is part of the administration’s drive to modernize digital innovation in transforming key Security Agencies.

These include:

The Command and Control Centre managed the API and Passenger Name Record (PNR) and the newly installed e-gates at the 5 international airports in the country.

Nigeria Immigration Service Data Center – which is the central repository of data related to the activities of the Service will collate every data arising services exchange with the public and store them for easy reference to guide in planning and decision making.

The ECOWAS Biometric Card Production Centre – which is established for the production of standard and secured Biometric Cards for all ECOWAS citizens. This helps in preventing counterfeiting and frauds that are capable of endangering National Security.

– which is established for the production of standard and secured Biometric Cards for all ECOWAS citizens. This helps in preventing counterfeiting and frauds that are capable of endangering National Security. Interior Data Centre, which is the frontline Centre that facilitates real-time monitoring and surveillance of border activities using advanced technologies such as CCTV, drones, and sensors; coordinates communication as well as response teams in the event of Border security breaches for optimal success.