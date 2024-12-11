The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said it uncovered at least 34 illegal refineries and 17 illegal pipeline connections in one week across the Niger Delta region.

In a video documentary posted on the official YouTube channel of the NNPCL, the company said the illicit activities were busted in a series of operations between November 30 and December 6.

“This was achieved by the joint efforts of NNPCL command and control Centres, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, OANDO PLC, New Guard Security and Consultancy Limited, and government security agencies,” the broadcast says.

The national oil company noted that it recorded a total of 94 oil theft incidents in parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, and Abia States.

“In a series of coordinated operations, illegal pipelines were discovered and dismantled at key hotspots – Ogboingbiri, Ejehinkiri, Alabelema in Bayelsa state.

“And Okrika 7 in Rivers state witnessed swift action as security forces uncovered illicit setup used by perpetrators to exploit Nigeria’s resources.

“Repairs were carried out promptly restoring the pipelines to full functionality and fortifying the nation’s hydrocarbon infrastructure.”

“The Crackdown didn’t stop there. Illegal refineries met their end in Ebocha, umuajuloke community, Okrika 7, and Kumkum in Rivers State, as well as Ukwa, Uzuaku, Oza West, Odogwa, Obuzor, Oandu in Abia State and Bizeni in Bayelsa state.”

It was also reported that a massive illegal storage site was uncovered in Okrika 7 of River State where officials found crude oil stored in sacks ready for the black market.

Illegal crude oil storages were also reportedly discovered in Igi 3, Ibudiya 1, Eborcha, and Ukua.

“The destruction of these sites serve as a Stern warning – no haven exists for crude oil theft in Nigeria,” the company noted.

Wooden fiber boats carrying stolen crude oil were also reported seized on waterways at igi 4 and Okoloma in River State and Ukwua in ABIA State. Thereafter, they were destroyed.

The NNPCL disclosed that a total of 19 suspects were apprehended and handed over to government security agencies for investigation.

Highlighting the locations of recoveries in the Niger Delta region, the NNPCL noted that “the week’s incidents paned key corridors – 39 in the central Corridor, 41 in the Eastern Corridor, four in the western Corridor, and 10 in deep blue water.”

The national oil company stressed its commitment to ending the chronic crude oil theft in the country.

Recent Operations

The NNPCL announced the discovery of 63 illegal refineries and 19 illegal pipeline connections between August 3 and 9.

From August 17 to 23, 2024, NNPC reportedly uncovered another 72 illegal refineries and arrested 42 suspects.

Between August 31 and September 6, 2024, the national oil company reportedly destroyed 134 illegal refineries and 63 illegal pipelines.

From November 23 to 29, the NNPCL uncovered 65 illegal pipeline connections and 86 illegal refineries

What you should know

Nigeria loses millions of dollars to crude oil theft daily, frustrating the country’s daily oil production output.

According to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Nigeria lost N16.25 trillion to crude oil theft between 2009 and 2020.

The Senate estimated that Nigeria lost N2.3 trillion to crude oil theft in 2023 alone.

Speaker Abbas also noted earlier this year that the country loses at least N1.29 trillion annually to oil theft annually

Last year, the Nigerian Army launched ‘Operation Delta Safe’ to combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region.