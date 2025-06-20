The Nigerian Navy has destroyed over 800 illegal refineries and recovered 171,000 barrels of stolen crude oil as part of its nationwide crackdown on oil theft over the past two years.

The operations also led to the arrest of 76 vessels and at least 242 suspects involved in crude oil theft and illegal refining activities.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday.

“Rampant oil theft from pipelines and wells has crippled Nigeria’s oil industry in recent years, damaging government finances and stifling exports.

“Since June 2023, naval authorities have seized around 171,000 barrels of crude and millions of litres of illegally refined fuels from criminal networks,” the source read in part.

He noted that the crackdown is part of efforts to restore accountability and reduce losses in the oil and gas sector.

The initiative is part of wider efforts to tackle oil theft at its source and improve transparency across the oil supply chain to prevent stolen crude from being smuggled out of the country by ensuring that only authorised cargoes are cleared for export.

The Nigerian Navy has also acquired new patrol boats, three warships, and three AW139 helicopters, building two seaward defence boats and expecting two 76-metre offshore patrol vessels from Dearsan Shipyard in Turkey to improve monitoring and security.

What you should know

In May, the Nigerian Navy announced the deactivation of 468 illegal refinery sites and the arrest of 215 suspected oil thieves, along with 26 vessels so far in 2024, under the ongoing Operation Delta Sanity, as reported by Nairametrics.

According to the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, also seized approximately 6.5 million litres of stolen crude oil and seven million litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), all of which were appropriately handled by authorities.

To tighten oversight and close gaps in crude oil exports, the Nigerian Navy began verifying all oil shipments loaded at the country’s five major export terminals in January

Oil theft is still one of the biggest problems facing Nigeria’s oil industry. It reduces government income and makes it harder for the country to meet its oil targets.