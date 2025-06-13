The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last one week discovered and deactivated 21 illegal refining sites and apprehended 23 oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the armed forces on Friday in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Kangye said the troops had sustained operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta during the week under review.

He said the troops recovered 121,035 litres of stolen crude oil, 19,650 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 7,140 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

According to him, troops also discovered and destroyed 25 crude oil cooking ovens, 32 dugout pits, 19 boats, 40 storage tanks and 28 drums.

“Other items recovered include outbound engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and nine vehicles.

“Furthermore, 23 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“Between June 7 and June 8, troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to information about criminal activities in Okigwe and Aniocha Local Government Areas of Imo and Delta States.

“During the operations, two criminals were arrested, while a kidnapped victim was rescued. They recovered some weapons and ammunition as well as mobile phones and motorcycles from them.

“Similarly, between June 6 and June 10, troops, acting on a tip-off, arrested nine suspected vandals/criminals in Okirika, Etche and Akuku-Toru in Rivers as well as Ogbia and Aniocha North in Bayelsa and Delta State, respectively,” he said.

Kangye called for the cooperation and support of all citizens in the collective efforts to overcome the nation’s security challenges.

“By standing united and working together, we can effectively address any threats to our national security and build a safer, more prosperous Nigeria for generations to come,” he said.

What you should know

In late May 2025, the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos of the Nigerian Navy announced the destruction of eight illegal refining sites in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Commanding Officer of the FOB Escravos, Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu made this known to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

Okoloagu said the illegal refining sites were dismantled in three separate operations at Obodo Omadina Community.