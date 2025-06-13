The Delta State House of Assembly has announced plans to engage landlords’ associations over a proposed rent hike control bill currently before the House.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, disclosed this according to a statement by the Delta State Government on Friday.

The bill aims to regulate rent increases and ensure more affordable housing for residents in the state.

The state government stated that the development was revealed during a press conference held in Asaba as part of events marking the close of the Second Session and the second anniversary of the 8th Assembly.

Rent Hikes

Guwor was quoted as saying that the move was necessary in response to growing concerns over rising house rents across the state.

Titled “A Bill to Regulate House Rent in Delta State,” the legislation is said to be sponsored by the House Leader, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, and 27 other members, and has been listed for first reading.

According to the Speaker, the “proposed legislation is a direct response to widespread complaints from constituents, particularly in urban centers such as Asaba, Warri, Sapele, and Ughelli, where rent hikes have become a major challenge for low- and middle-income earners.”

The Speaker was quoted as saying that authorities cannot ignore the cries of people who are being priced out of decent accommodation.

“This Assembly is determined to bring relief through legislative action that protects both tenants and landlords while promoting fair housing policies,” he said.

The Speaker also emphasized that the Assembly would “engage relevant stakeholders, including the state Ministry of Housing, real estate developers, landlords’ associations, and civil society groups”, to ensure the proposed bill is balanced, effective, and enforceable.

The state government media office said the rent control bill is expected to be tabled in the next legislative session, with many Deltans hopeful it will bring much-needed stability to the housing sector.

More Insights

Speaking further, Guwor revealed that the House received a total of sixteen bills: eight Executive Bills and eight Private Members’ Bills.

According to him, out of the sixteen bills, seven were passed by the House and six of them were assented to by the Governor, while one is being prepared for the Governor’s assent.

He added that the remaining eight are undergoing consideration by the House.

He stressed that the cumulative effect of all these laws is to entrench good governance, ensure the rule of law, instill law and order, preserve the rights of the child, prevent human trafficking, promote the welfare and security of the people, provide more opportunities for tertiary education to the youth, ensure the availability and accessibility of regular, uninterrupted electricity supply to homes and businesses, facilitate development in all the key sectors of the state, and generally ensure prosperity for all Deltans.