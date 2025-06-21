The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Femi Soneye, has resigned from his role.

Soneye announced this via a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, highlighting his decision to step aside from his NNPCL role.

He explained that the decision was made to allow him to devote more time to his family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require his closer presence.

The statement reads:

“Dear Esteemed Colleagues,

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all for the unwavering support, professionalism, and genuine commitment you’ve shown in helping to shape and amplify the NNPC Ltd story over the past 20 months. Your role in building a vibrant and effective communications presence for our national energy company has been nothing short of invaluable.

“I wish to inform you that I have stepped aside from my role as Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd.

“This decision will allow me to devote more time to my family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require my closer presence.

“ It has been a profound honour to serve both the Company and our country, and to contribute in my own way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd. I am deeply grateful for the trust reposed in me, the opportunities granted, and the incredible professionals both within and outside the organization with whom I have worked.

“I remain a steadfast supporter and ambassador of NNPC Ltd wherever I go. I enjoin you, dear colleagues, to continue your robust, balanced, and constructive reportage in support of the Company’s noble mission and strategic role in Nigeria’s energy future. With sincere appreciation.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced the appointment of Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as Chief Corporate Communications Officer on October 18, 2023.

The company made the announcement through a statement signed by the management team on the same day. According to the statement, the decision to appoint Mr. Soneye aligned with the company’s brand penetration strategy.

Mr. Soneye, a seasoned journalist with both full-time and freelance experience at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States, was tasked with leading the Corporate Communications team and driving brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management.

He is a member of reputable bodies including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

Mr. Soneye joined the company during the tenure of the former CEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari.