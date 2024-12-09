The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a temporary suspension of services at its Sauka, Abuja headquarters on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

This measure is due to the Presidential Commissioning of the newly established Technology Complex within the facility.

The announcement, signed by DCI KT Udo, the Service Public Relations Officer, informed the public about the impact of the event on key services.

Services affected

According to the statement, the following services will be unavailable at the NIS headquarters on the specified date:

Passport issuance and renewals (biometric capturing) : Applicants scheduled for capturing on this date are advised to reschedule their appointments.

: Applicants scheduled for capturing on this date are advised to reschedule their appointments. Other related immigration and banking services within the headquarters: Essential on-site operations will be temporarily halted.

Despite the shutdown, the NIS assured the public that its online portal remains operational for accessing certain services.

Advisory to the public

The agency encouraged applicants and the general public to make necessary arrangements to visit the headquarters after December 10, 2024. For inquiries, the following contact details were provided:

Phone: +234 802 181 9988 or +234 708 060 7900

Website: www.immigration.gov.ng

What you should know

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) is enhancing border security through advanced technology to tackle security breaches. The Federal Government highlighted the implementation of a robust electronic border security system as a critical step in protecting the nation.

However, challenges such as porous borders, illegal migration, and the proliferation of arms persist. Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to address these issues effectively.

Despite technological advancements, the NIS faces scrutiny from the Nigerian Senate over delays in passport issuance and renewal. The Senate has mandated its Committee on Interior to investigate these delays, following complaints from citizens about prolonged processing times.

The federal government had also awarded the contract for the installation of an electronic border surveillance system to monitor the nation’s land borders to checkmate illegal migration.

Aregbesola had said the electronic digital technology would be deployed by the federal government across the nation’s border to ensure 24/7 surveillance of 5,000 kilometers of border lines from the eastern part to the western part of the country.

He also explained that the electronic surveillance posts were meant to strengthen existing immigration checks, enhance effective migration management as well as boost the security of the country.