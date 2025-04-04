The Federal Government has announced that the Independence Bridge in Lagos will reopen to traffic on Sunday, but only half of the carriageway will be accessible as repair works continue.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this on Thursday when speaking to journalists following the massive gridlock that occurred in Lagos on Wednesday due to the bridge closure for rehabilitation repairs.

Umahi explained that a temporary restoration would be completed within three days, allowing partial traffic flow by Sunday.

However, the bridge will require further assessment over the next two weeks before the installation of a permanent structure begins.

“What we are doing now is to restore the bridge temporarily within the next three days. By Sunday, this place would be totally open,” Umahi stated.

He added, “But either way, after Sunday, the route will be open for traffic, but it is going to be half the carriageway.”

According to Umahi, the damage to the bridge was caused by the escape of sand beneath the roadway, which led to gradual sinking before the road eventually collapsed. The contractor, Buildwell, has constructed a retaining wall on piles to prevent further sand loss, stabilizing the structure.

More insights

Providing further details, the Minister of Works explained that the long-term repairs will be carried out in phases to minimize traffic disruption. The initial phase involves filling the affected section with subsand and laying a 450mm-thick stone base, allowing traffic to resume for two weeks.

After this period, reconstruction of the bridge deck will begin in sections, with traffic restricted to one half of the carriageway while work progresses on the other.

Umahi noted that completing the first carriageway could take up to two months, as the concrete slab will require 21 days to cure before traffic can be diverted to the repaired section and work can commence on the remaining half.

While Sunday’s reopening will ease congestion, full restoration of the bridge is expected to take several months, as authorities focus on ensuring long-term structural stability.

What you should know

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Lagos experienced severe gridlock following the closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina-bound) for rehabilitation, which began the previous day, April 1. The shutdown disrupted traffic flow across major routes on Lagos Island, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes that quickly became overwhelmed.

The situation was worsened by heavy rainfall in Victoria Island, further slowing movement. Many commuters were trapped in traffic for over 12 hours, with some only reaching their destinations the following morning.

In response to the crisis, Minister of Works, David Umahi, criticized the Federal Ministry of Works Controller for Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, for ordering the bridge closure without prior ministerial approval. He emphasized that such decisions require clearance from his office to prevent unnecessary hardship for residents.

With the bridge set to reopen partially on Sunday, authorities are working to ensure a more coordinated approach to future repairs to minimize disruptions.