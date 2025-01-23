The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has approved the immediate deployment of new printers to New York, Atlanta, a measure aimed at alleviating the current backlog and improving service delivery for Nigerian citizens abroad.

This decision comes after several complaints from Nigerian citizens residing in the United States, who have faced significant delays in processing their passports due to faulty or insufficient printing equipment, a statement signed by Alao Babatunde Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior on Media and Publicity said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Minister Tunji-Ojo acknowledged the importance of resolving the matter quickly, citing the urgent need to restore smooth operations at these key diplomatic missions.

According to the Ministry, the new printers are ready for installation and will be operational soon.

Beyond this immediate fix, the Minister outlined a broader strategy for a more sustainable solution. This includes the activation of a new Passport Personalisation Centre in Abuja, which is expected to begin operations in the coming weeks.

This center will play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of passport production across the country. Furthermore, the Minister hinted at the expansion of the already-deployed contactless passport application system, which is currently available in Canada, to more countries worldwide. This long-term initiative aims to streamline the passport application process, making it easier and faster for Nigerians to apply for and receive their passports, both at home and abroad.

Tunji-Ojo also reassured the public that the Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains committed to modernizing and improving the country’s immigration services. The ministry has already introduced end-to-end automation for passport applications, which is expected to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies and enhance user experience.

Additionally, the contactless application system, which was initially launched in Canada, is now set to expand further as part of the ongoing reform efforts.

Backstory: Diaspora Outcry Over Delays

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), along with partner organizations, had been vocal about the inefficiencies plaguing Nigeria’s passport services in the United States.

In a statement signed by OAN President Olutomi Aregbesola, the group expressed disappointment over the Ministry of Interior’s prolonged inaction on a petition submitted over a year ago, which highlighted the urgent need for passport printers in New York and Atlanta.

According to the OAN, the lack of functional printers has caused significant hardship, leaving many Nigerians unable to renew their passports. This has disrupted travel plans for emergencies, work, and family commitments.

The statement revealed that while two printers are stationed at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, D.C., one remains unused, a decision reportedly influenced by concerns from the previous Minister of Interior about creating discontent among diplomatic missions.

The OAN criticized the reasoning as illogical and indicative of poor strategic and informed decision-making. They highlighted that the New York Consulate, which serves the largest population of Nigerians in the U.S., has been significantly neglected.