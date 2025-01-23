Air Sierra Leone, Sierra Leone’s national carrier, has officially launched direct flight operations between Freetown and Lagos, with three weekly flights marking a significant milestone in regional connectivity.

The inaugural flight landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on Wednesday, carrying 36 passengers.

Speaking on the significance of the new connection, Mr. Edgaid Lacle, General Manager of Air Sierra Leone, emphasized its potential to strengthen ties between the two West African nations.

He also disclosed that the route will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, serviced by an Embraer 145 aircraft, a 50-seater jet known for its efficiency and passenger comfort.

“The frequency to Lagos is three times in a week. We have Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. We will be using the E145 aircraft with 50 passenger seat capacity. We have 36 passengers for this inaugural flight,” Lacle said.

He added, “The major attraction is trade and movement. Trade is top, tourism is part of it and the connection between both countries.”

Lacle also revealed plans to deploy three aircraft on the Freetown-Lagos route, aimed at boosting capacity and ensuring operational flexibility. He expressed confidence in achieving full load factors on the flights and noted that the airline may increase flight frequency as demand rises.

The Air Sierra Leone General Manager also highlighted the airline’s technical partnership with Xejet Airlines as central to its operations. This collaboration involves Xejet providing aircraft and operational support to guarantee seamless service delivery.

Mr. Emmanuel Iza, CEO of Air Sierra Leone, described the airline’s return to Nigeria as a significant milestone, aiming to connect Sierra Leone to the world while fostering national pride and creating transformative opportunities. He emphasized that the airline seeks to be more than just a carrier, but an ambassador for Sierra Leone’s culture, values, and aspirations.

More insight

Nairametrics gathered that Air Sierra Leone’s operations in Nigeria are supported by the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC (NAHCO), which will manage ground operations at Lagos airport under a five-year agreement.

This partnership highlights NAHCO’s leadership in providing high-quality ground handling services. Prince Saheed Lasisi, Group Executive Director of Commercial & Business Development at NAHCO, expressed confidence in the collaboration, emphasizing the company’s 45+ years of impeccable service in the industry.

The launch of Air Sierra Leone’s Lagos route addresses the increasing demand for regional air connectivity in West Africa and intensifies competition on the Lagos-Freetown route, where Overland Airways currently operates an 88-seater Embraer 175 with both premium and economy classes.

Air Sierra Leone’s entry into the Nigerian market is expected to boost trade and tourism between the two nations, capitalizing on their strong economic and cultural ties.

With plans for growth and increased flight frequency, the airline is poised to play a key role in enhancing regional integration and connectivity.