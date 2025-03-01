Analysts have urged Nigeria to strengthen its relationship with other African countries by improving its visa processing system.

This follows the Nigerian government’s announcement to replace its visa-on-arrival policy with landing and exit cards for visitors as part of efforts to streamline and enhance the country’s immigration system.

This perspective was discussed during a recent show hosted by Nairametrics, where analysts shared their views on how Nigeria can modernize its visa process to facilitate smoother travel.

The conversation centered on how Nigeria’s visa policies could be adjusted to better serve the country’s interests, with a particular focus on improving relations with other African nations.

Visa processing challenges for Nigerians

Mr. Akinbamidele, a guest analyst on the show, shared his frustrations with the visa processes in other African countries, where he experienced long delays at immigration simply because of his Nigerian passport.

He mentioned that during his travels to countries like Botswana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe, he spent a significant amount of time at immigration due to processing delays. He highlighted the need for Nigeria to strengthen its ties with other African countries to avoid such challenges.

“I would rather work on ways to make our relations with other African countries stronger,” Akinbamidele said.

He emphasized that these delays are a major inconvenience for Nigerian travelers and suggested that improved diplomatic relations could help reduce such issues.

Akinbamidele also shared a personal experience to illustrate the delays, stating, “I applied for a visa to a country, let me not say the country; and my Mexican colleague applied, he got his visa in three hours, till date I have not been issued mine, and this is like two years ago.”

Disparity in visa processing times

Another analyst, Mr. Tunji Andrews, discussed the unequal visa processing times faced by Nigerian passport holders. He pointed out that while some individuals can get their visas processed quickly, Nigerian travelers often face delays.

Andrews shared an instance where he applied for a visa at the same time as another person, but the other person’s visa was processed faster. When asked why his application was taking longer, the response was simply, “I’m Nigerian.”

This disparity in processing times has become a significant challenge for many Nigerians looking to travel for business, leisure, or work opportunities abroad. Andrews emphasized that the root cause of these delays often lies in how Nigerian passport holders are treated differently compared to travelers from other countries.

Comparing Nigeria’s visa system with other countries

During the discussion, talks pointed to countries like Rwanda that have simplified their visa processes. Andrews shared his experience with Rwanda’s e-visa system, which he described as fast and efficient.

He recalled, “I got my e-visa in a few hours. I simply gave my passport to the immigration officer, and they stamped it without asking any further questions.” This positive experience stood in contrast to the frustrations he often faces when dealing with visa procedures in Nigeria, where officers request for cash in the guise of “anything for the boys.”

“Nigeria just has this tendency to ask for ‘anything for the boys’, and it is not just Nigeria I see this. And it makes the process a little complex,” he said.

“If we are saying we are doing visa-on-arrival, let it really be visa-on- arrival. I come in and my passport qualifies for visa-on-arrival, and you don’t ask me for anything or stress me, you just give me my visa and I go in.”

It was suggested that Nigeria could learn from Rwanda’s streamlined visa process by adopting technology to improve its system. Akinbamidele proposed that Nigeria could leverage digital solutions to simplify the visa application process and reduce delays.

Leveraging technology in visa processing

Akinbamidele also highlighted the potential role of technology in improving Nigeria’s visa system. He noted that in Rwanda, businesses can set up companies online within 48 hours, which simplifies the process for foreign investors and individuals. He suggested that Nigeria could adopt similar digital systems for visa applications to enhance efficiency, reduce human error, and speed up processing times.

Although Andrews stated that Rwanda’s stress-free process had nothing to do with digitized system, only the officer himself.

Proposed changes to Nigeria’s immigration system

Recently, the Nigerian government announced that part of its visa reform will include the introduction of landing and exit cards for visitors. These cards will replace the current manual system, allowing for better tracking of individuals entering and leaving the country.

The government also plans to integrate the cards with Nigeria’s visa and passport systems, enabling improved data sharing with international agencies.

The analysts agree that the visa-on-arrival system needs to be reformed and by learning from countries like Rwanda and strengthening ties with other African nations, Nigeria can enhance its visa system and improve its standing as a destination for international travelers.