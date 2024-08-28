Nigeria is intensifying efforts to shift its economic focus away from oil dependency, and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is at the forefront of this transformative push.

This was the central theme of FCMB’s recent Non-Oil Export Seminar, titled “Refocusing Nigeria’s Economic Development Through Non-Oil Exports,” where key stakeholders gathered to explore strategies for diversifying the nation’s revenue streams.

The seminar spotlighted the immense potential in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services. FCMB’s Managing Director, Yemisi Edun, underscored the critical need for collaboration and targeted investments to establish a robust and sustainable export ecosystem. Edun highlighted FCMB’s commitment to this mission, revealing that the bank had facilitated over $900 million in export flows and $140 million in remittances by June 2024.

What they are saying

Prominent industry players, including the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), and the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), shared their ongoing initiatives to bolster non-oil exports.

NEPC’s CEO, Nonye Ayeni, emphasized the importance of scaling production and enhancing product quality to ensure global competitiveness. Ayeni also introduced the NEPC’s “Export 35 Refined” initiative, which provides targeted support for the top 20 agricultural products capable of generating substantial revenue.

“Nigeria’s non-oil export sector holds immense untapped potential,” Ayeni remarked, expressing optimism about the future of the country’s economy.

Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, echoed this sentiment. Represented by Assistant Comptroller Olusola Salako, Adeniyi detailed several NCS initiatives designed to streamline export processes.

Notably, he mentioned the establishment of the Lilypond Export Command as a one-stop shop for export cargo facilitation. Additionally, he highlighted efforts such as capacity building, system automation, and international partnerships, all aimed at aligning NCS operations with global best practices.

“These initiatives, including the digitization of customs clearance processes, align the NCS with global best practices in customs administration,” he said, noting that non-oil exports in Nigeria are duty- and tax-free, with no charges for customs export procedures.

Abubakar Bello, Managing Director of NEXIM, focused on addressing the financing challenges within the non-oil export sector. He discussed the Regional Sealink Project, which aims to improve maritime logistics through inland waterways, thereby enhancing trade connectivity across coastal and hinterland regions.

“We welcome collaborations with business promoters and financiers to identify and fund viable non-oil projects, particularly in manufacturing, agro-processing, solid minerals, and services,” Bello said. “Nigeria has vast potential to grow non-oil exports and diversify its export revenues.”

What FCMB is doing

FCMB’s pivotal role in this economic transition was highlighted, with the bank offering a comprehensive range of services to empower Nigerian businesses in the global market. From financial facilities and market insights to supply chain management and export advisory services, FCMB is dedicated to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

The seminar concluded with a resounding call to action: Nigeria must seize this opportunity to diversify its economy beyond oil.

By expanding non-oil exports, investing in human capital, and creating a conducive business environment, the nation can secure a more stable and prosperous future, free from the volatility of the global oil market. The path is clear, the opportunities are vast, and the time for decisive action is now.