The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced the upcoming launch of its Consumer Protection Portal on September 19, 2024, signalling a major shift from traditional complaint handling to an automated system.

This development, shared via a statement on the NCAA’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, will be officiated by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The launch represents a significant milestone in modernizing consumer protection within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“The NCAA Consumer Protection Portal will be officially launched on September 19, 2024, by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN,” the statement read.

The Consumer Protection Portal, spearheaded by Capt. Chris Najomo, Acting Director General of the NCAA, is poised to revolutionize the interaction between air travellers and the aviation sector.

This innovative platform will enable travelers to electronically file complaints, track the resolution process, and monitor the on-time performance of all airlines operating in Nigeria.

By offering real-time access to complaint resolution data and airline performance metrics, the portal is expected to enhance transparency, improve accountability, and streamline the overall consumer experience within the industry.

What you should know

Earlier in August, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) undertook a comprehensive training program for its officers in preparation for the launch of the Consumer Protection Portal.

This extensive training initiative, which involved officers stationed at various airports across the country, was designed to ensure that staff are fully equipped to handle consumer complaints with efficiency and professionalism.

The goal of this training was not only to familiarize staff with the new portal but also to enhance their capacity to resolve complaints swiftly, thereby improving overall consumer satisfaction within the aviation industry.

Mr. Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, emphasized during the opening address at the training session that the NCAA’s ICT Department played a crucial role in the portal’s development.

From its initial conceptualization to its imminent launch, Achimugu stated that the ICT Department was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of functionality and user accessibility.

Furthermore, the NCAA noted that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, would be integrated into the system. This integration is intended to provide him with a hands-on understanding of the portal’s operations, ensuring that the system aligns with the broader objectives of the Ministry and that any issues can be addressed promptly and effectively.