Dogs, the latest airdrop rave of the moment has announced that on-chain withdrawals for its tokens are now open.

The announcement comes when Dogs is about to launch trading on both centralized exchanges and blockchain soon.

The crypto project which is the current rave amongst Nigerian crypto enthusiasts announced the development to its X community while giving guidelines on how to claim the $Dogs token.

“On-chain withdrawals are now open! Head over to the app and claim your tokens on-chain now! Trading will kick off on CEXs and on-chain at 12 pm UTC Please note: we’re releasing “Claim” functionality gradually. If you don’t have a button yet, check the app in 15 minutes” the Dogs community tweeted.

Issues with Claim Functionality

Various crypto users who participated in the Dogs airdrop campaign have lamented issues with the claim function on the project. Dogs in its above statement explained that the claim’s functionality will be gradually added to all users urging users who cannot find a claim button to check back in the next 15 minutes.

However, some users maintained that they got error messages while trying to claim their tokens pointing towards technical glitches in the project.

The Dogs community suggested reaching out to technical support for Crypto users who cannot still claim their tokens after waiting for 15 minutes.

Exchange Trading information

The much-awaited trading launch for Dogs on centralized exchanges is scheduled to be held soon with various speculations on listing in various major exchanges.

The trading debut is expected to provide investors with new opportunities to buy, sell, and trade Dogs Community tokens.

As the crypto project gears up for its upcoming trading debut, the Dogs community is eagerly anticipating the potential opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

Dogs Airdrop in Nigeria

After the disappointment of prolonged airdrop dates for Tapswap, Hamster Kombat, and Blum, Dogs is the latest kid in town in the Nigerian crypto space and the project did not disappoint.

Many Nigerians took part in the $Dogs airdrop campaign with popular Nigerian crypto influencers like @ConnectWithTola promoting the project and speculating on its potential price listing.

On August 15 @ConnectWithTola via his X page which boasts over 200,000 followers dropped his prediction for Dogs listing price in a continuous campaign to get Nigerians to engage in the project.

“ I know you’ve been waiting for my $DOGS price listing prediction. Time won’t permit me for a comprehensive analysis, but $DOGS will list below $0.005. Woof” Tola tweeted

Some Nigerians have successfully claimed their Dogs token awaiting its listing on major exchanges.

What to Know

Crypto Airdrops are marketing campaigns by crypto projects to raise awareness for a project while onboarding new users. There are two types of crypt Airdrops which include Paid airdrop or Free Airdrop.

$Dogs was a free Airdrop