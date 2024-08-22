FIND, a global organization committed to revolutionizing diagnostic testing, has appointed Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as its new Chief Transformation Officer to also function as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This was disclosed today in a press release on the company’s website.

Dr. Adetifa’s appointment is especially noteworthy as it marks the first time an African from the Global South has been selected to lead the organization as CEO.

Who is Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa?

Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa is a pediatrician and infectious disease epidemiologist with a distinguished career in global health and health security.

Before his new role at FIND, Dr. Adetifa served as the Director-General and CEO of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (NCDC). His tenure at the NCDC was marked by significant achievements, particularly in advancing Nigeria’s COVID-19 response.

He also played a critical role in securing substantial program funding, managing large budgets, and leading a team dedicated to combating infectious diseases.

Dr. Adetifa’s extensive experience includes work at the national, regional, continental, and international levels on critical health issues such as Lassa fever, malaria, tuberculosis, and respiratory syncytial virus. He is also a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Education and professional qualifications

Dr. Adetifa’s academic journey is as impressive as his professional career. He received his undergraduate medical qualifications from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, and completed his pediatric residency at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

He earned an MSc from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and a PhD in Epidemiology from the University of Amsterdam.

Prior to his leadership role at NCDC, Dr. Adetifa was an Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases Epidemiology at LSHTM.

What you should know

As Dr. Adetifa steps into his new role, he is expected to lead FIND through a transformative era, focusing on innovation and expanding global access to diagnostic testing.

His leadership will be critical in ensuring that the advancements in diagnostics reach those who need them most, particularly in underserved regions. His appointment comes at a crucial time for global health, and his influence is anticipated to have a significant impact on the future of diagnostic testing and health security worldwide.

FIND (Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics) is a global nonprofit organization committed to enhancing access to diagnostic tools, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Majorly known for its pivotal role in developing rapid diagnostic tests for tuberculosis. It has also improved the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in resource-limited settings.

Beyond tuberculosis, FIND has been at the forefront of developing innovative diagnostic technologies for other critical health challenges, including malaria, HIV, and neglected tropical diseases.