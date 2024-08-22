Today, at the Radisson Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, key stakeholders gathered to discuss the upcoming Eko Revenue Plus Summit, a landmark event aimed at enhancing the revenue generation capabilities of Lagos State through robust public-private partnerships (PPP).

Scheduled for September 25-26, 2024, the Summit is expected to be a catalyst for sustainable economic development, bringing together government agencies, private sector players, and international experts.

The Summit will focus on the critical role of PPPs in driving economic development across key sectors such as property and real estate, digital economy, circular economy, energy/IPP, and the informal sector. By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, Lagos State aims to unlock new revenue streams and create a more vibrant and inclusive economy.

Speaking at the press conference, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation and Revenue, Mr. Ogungbo Abdul-Kabir Opeyemi, commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the sustainable development of Lagos in line with the Lagos State Development plan 2052 and his well thought out T.H.E.M.E.S + Agenda.

He highlighted the critical role the Summit will play in supporting the Governor’s agenda by shaping the future of Lagos State’s economy. He affirmed that, “The Eko Revenue Plus Summit is not just an event; it is a strategic initiative designed to unlock new opportunities for businesses and investors in Lagos State. By focusing on key sectors that are poised for growth, we are laying the foundation for a more prosperous and resilient economy.”

He also applauded Modo Ante, a pioneer Governance, Public Sector, & Political Organizations Consultancy for initiating this idea that clearly demonstrates the reality of public-private partnership. He emphasized the importance of PPPs in achieving the state’s economic goals. “Public-private partnerships are essential for the sustainable development of Lagos State. The Eko Revenue Plus Summit will provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration between the public and private sectors, ensuring that we leverage the expertise, resources, and innovation of our partners to drive economic growth.”

Mr Ogungbo called on business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the unique opportunities presented by the Summit. “This is a prime opportunity for businesses to engage with policymakers, gain insights into new revenue streams, and explore potential partnerships that can drive economic success.”

The Founder/CEO of Modo Ante Mr. Bamijoko Okupe in his presentation expressed his satisfaction in the partnership with the Lagos State Government and other private sector stakeholders. “We are privileged to collaborate with the Lagos State Government on this initiative, a relationship that embodies the spirit of public-private cooperation. This collaboration aims to harness the best of both sectors to unlock new revenue potentials, ensuring that Lagos State continues to thrive and meets the needs of its citizens.

We are also delighted to partner with WEMA BANK as our Headline Sponsor, Alpha-Beta as our co-sponsor, and other sponsors and partners who found meaning in the concept of this Summit and have come on board. We appreciate Polaris Bank, Adron Homes, Leadway, Diya Fatimilehin & Co, Meristem Group, Bay Finance, for lending us their listening ears, and the encouragement they give us.

Fielding questions from the press at the conference, Mr. Okupe said that the collaboration with the Lagos State Government and other partners defines the transformative potential of PPPs. “The success of Lagos State’s economy lies in our ability to work together. The Eko Revenue Plus Summit will highlight successful PPP models and inspire new collaborations that will benefit both the public and private sectors.” He also emphasised the importance of innovation in driving Lagos State’s economic growth.

Speaking further he said that, “Sustainability is also key, as the initiatives and solutions discussed will focus on long-term, sustainable revenue generation practices that ensure economic stability and growth. By adopting these practices, the State will not only boost its current revenue but also secure its economic future and that of Lagosians.”

He called on the Managers of the commanding heights of the Lagos State economy to rally round this project since it is designed to be a “win-win” for sponsors, partners, Lagosians, businesses, international investors, and others.

The Eko Revenue Plus Summit also offers a platform for innovators to pitch ideas that are capable of unlocking new revenue streams for the State. By participating in the Summit, sponsors and partners will gain numerous benefits, including: Enhanced visibility through extensive exposure to a diverse audience, including government officials, business leaders, investors, and international media. It also provides strategic networking opportunities to connect with key stakeholders and decision-makers to forge valuable partnerships and explore new business opportunities.

Beyond these, the sponsors and partners will leverage the Summit to enhance their brand positioning as leaders in driving economic transformation and innovation in Lagos State – including the exclusive access to high-profile speakers and panellists. Their participation offers a rare opportunity to connect and collaborate with the Lagos State Government and her Agencies in a deeper alliance to work together to serve Lagosians. It will also boost their Corporate Social Responsibility profiles as it demonstrates their commitment to supporting sustainable development and economic growth in one of Africa’s most viable destinations.

One of the core objectives of the summit is to ensure that the innovative revenue generation ideas to be explored, will directly translate into improved lives and livelihood for Lagosians, whilst also enhancing the revenue profile of the State.

“The Eko Revenue Plus Summit will showcase how technology and innovation can revolutionize revenue generation in Lagos State. We are excited to bring together some of the brightest minds in Nigeria and across the globe who are experts in business, public policy, governance, and economics to share their insights and contribute to the state’s growth.”

The Eko Revenue Plus Summit aims to identify and harness untapped revenue sources to ensure the sustainable development of Lagos State. The summit will feature expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and drive economic growth.