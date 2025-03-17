The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a decline in new confirmed Lassa fever cases across the country.

However, despite the drop in infections, the case fatality rate remains alarmingly high at 18.7%, with 100 deaths recorded so far in 2025.

The agency disclosed this in its latest Epidemiological Week 9 report, published on its official website on Sunday.

The report confirmed 29 new Lassa fever cases across nine states, marking a decrease from 54 cases recorded in the previous week.

The affected states are Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, Plateau, Cross River, Nasarawa, and Enugu.

Three states account for majority of cases

The NCDC reported that 72% of all confirmed cases were recorded in just three states—Ondo (31%), Bauchi (24%), and Edo (17%)—highlighting their continued burden in the outbreak.

It expressed concerns over the effectiveness of ongoing containment efforts, noting that these states remained the most affected.

Additionally, the agency revealed that a new healthcare worker was infected in Week 9, bringing the total number of affected health workers in 2025 to 17.

“This underscores the urgent need for better protective measures, adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs), and enhanced infection prevention protocols in hospitals,” it stated.

Challenges hampering outbreak response

The NCDC identified several challenges affecting the outbreak response, including the late presentation of cases, which has contributed to high fatality rates.

It also highlighted poor health-seeking behavior, largely due to the high cost of Lassa fever treatment and management.

Additionally, poor environmental sanitation in high-burden communities and low awareness of Lassa fever symptoms and preventive measures were noted as key issues.

– In response, the agency stated that the National Rapid Response Team (NRRT) had been deployed to Gombe, Nasarawa, and Benue states to provide technical support.

The NCDC reported that it had intensified risk communication efforts and conducted training for healthcare workers in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue states.

It also stated that it was collaborating with international partners, including WHO, MSF Geneva, and Georgetown Global Health Nigeria, to improve case management and enhance surveillance.

Comparative data shows slight decline in cases

Comparative data from the agency showed that while the number of confirmed cases in 2025 (535 cases as of Week 9) is lower than in 2024 (682 cases during the same period), the fatality rate remains nearly unchanged at 18.7% compared to 18.8%.

The NCDC advised Nigerians to avoid contact with rodents and their droppings, store food properly to prevent contamination, and seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, or unexplained bleeding.

Public health experts emphasized the need for more proactive measures to address gaps in early detection, treatment affordability, and public awareness to reduce mortality rates in future outbreaks.

They urged state governments, donor agencies, and community leaders to intensify awareness campaigns and strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Lassa fever hotspots.

As Nigeria continues to battle this recurring public health challenge, experts stressed the importance of long-term investments in disease surveillance, public health education, and improved access to treatment to prevent future outbreaks.

More Insight

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease caused by the Lassa virus, primarily transmitted through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine, feces, or saliva of infected rodents.

Human-to-human transmission can also occur, particularly in healthcare settings with inadequate infection prevention and control (IPC) measures.

Nigeria records Lassa fever cases year-round, with peak transmission occurring between October and May. The high disease burden is attributed to widespread rodent infestations, poor sanitation, and low awareness in many communities.

Efforts to combat Lassa fever include surveillance and early detection, case management, and public health awareness campaigns.

However, despite these measures, the disease remains a major public health challenge, with high mortality rates and the potential for international spread, as highlighted in the recent report.