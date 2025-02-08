The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 41,336 suspected diphtheria cases across the country.

Diphtheria is a contagious bacterial infection that affects the throat and airways, leading to breathing difficulties and potential organ damage.

It spreads through respiratory droplets and can be fatal if untreated.

Symptoms typically appear within 2–5 days and include sore throat, fever, and breathing difficulties. Unvaccinated individuals and those in crowded areas are at the highest risk of infection.

Extent of the outbreak

According to the agency, the outbreak remains a challenge, with cases recorded in 350 local government areas between Epidemiological Week 19 of 2022 and Epidemiological Week 4 of 2025.

Recent data shows that 24,846 cases (60.1%) were confirmed, while 7,769 (18.8%) were discarded.

The public health agency further noted that 3,546 cases (8.6%) were pending classification, while the status of 5,175 cases (12.5%) remained unknown.

States most affected

The agency reported that the outbreak was heavily concentrated in a few states, with Kano leading with 23,784 suspected cases, followed by Yobe (5,302), Katsina (3,708), Bauchi (3,066), Borno (2,902), Kaduna (777), and Jigawa (364).

It noted that these seven states accounted for 96.5% of all suspected cases. Of the confirmed cases, the majority – 15,845 (63.9%) – occurred among children aged one to 14 years, underscoring the disease’s severe impact on younger populations.

“Only 4,963 (20%) of the confirmed cases were fully vaccinated with a diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine, highlighting gaps in vaccination coverage,” the agency stated.

Fatalities and case fatality rate

The NCDC reported that the outbreak had led to 1,262 deaths, resulting in a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 5.1% among confirmed cases.

“Kano recorded the highest number of confirmed cases (17,770), followed by Yobe (2,380), Bauchi (2,334), Katsina (1,088), Borno (1,036), Jigawa (53), Kaduna (44), and Plateau (31), these states accounted for 99.4% of all confirmed cases,” It noted.

The agency further reported that eight suspected cases were recently recorded across five local government areas in two states.

It stated that six of the cases (75%) were confirmed as clinically compatible with diphtheria.

The NCDC noted that no deaths were recorded during this period, keeping the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at zero for the latest cases.

However, it emphasized the importance of vaccination in tackling the disease. With many cases occurring in children, strengthening immunization efforts remains critical.

“Public health campaigns, improved surveillance, and rapid response initiatives are being deployed, particularly in the hardest-hit states,” the agency stated.

The agency stated that the ongoing diphtheria outbreak highlighted the urgent need for intensified vaccination campaigns and public health interventions, particularly in northern Nigeria, where most cases were concentrated.

It emphasized that closing the vaccination gap was crucial to preventing further spread and reducing the high fatality rate linked to the disease.