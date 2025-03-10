The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed a new case of Lassa fever in a 31-year-old physician who recently traveled to the United Kingdom.

Dr. Jide Idris, the Director-General of NCDC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Idris stated that the patient, who was diagnosed in Ondo State, unfortunately succumbed to the disease before the test results confirming the infection were available.

He raised an alert on the situation, stressing the need for heightened surveillance and precautionary measures, emphasizing that the latest case highlighted the persistent threat of Lassa fever in Nigeria and its potential for international transmission.

Case details and contact tracing efforts

The deceased physician, who traveled to the UK on February 19, 2025, and returned on February 27, 2025, was admitted to a private health facility in Ondo State with symptoms suggestive of Lassa fever.

“Samples were taken on February 28, 2025, but the patient passed away on March 1, 2025, before test results were confirmed,” Idris stated.

The NCDC confirmed the Lassa fever diagnosis on March 4, 2025. Investigations revealed that the deceased had visited his fiancée in Edo State before his UK trip and had also met with family and friends.

“Contact tracing efforts have since been launched in both Nigeria and the UK to curb further spread of the disease,” he said.

Following the case confirmation, the NCDC, in collaboration with the Ondo State Ministry of Health, launched intensive contact tracing, surveillance, and infection control measures.

“The agency is identifying and monitoring all potential contacts of the deceased, including family members, healthcare workers, and co-passengers on flights.

“Port Health Services are also enhancing surveillance at entry points, particularly airports, while collaboration with UK health authorities ensures cross-border tracking of potential exposures,” Idris said.

Public health response and prevention efforts

Idris reiterated public health guidelines to prevent further outbreaks, urging Nigerians to maintain proper hygiene, control rodent populations, and seek early medical intervention for suspected cases.

“Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease primarily spread through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine, feces, or saliva of infected rodents.

“Human-to-human transmission can also occur, particularly in healthcare settings with inadequate infection prevention and control measures,” he explained.

The NCDC continues to monitor disease patterns and deploy rapid response teams to affected areas. Specialized treatment centers have also been providing care for severe cases.

“Public awareness campaigns remain ongoing, educating communities on rodent control, food safety, and early symptom reporting.”

Idris noted that Lassa fever remains a major public health concern, with high mortality rates and potential for international spread, as seen in this recent case.

More insights

According to the NCDC’s latest epidemiological report, Nigeria recorded 2,728 suspected cases and 535 confirmed cases of Lassa fever in 2025, with 98 deaths across 14 states.

“The most affected local government areas include Owo, Akure South, Etsako West, Kirfi, Akoko South-West, Bali, Esan North-East, Bauchi, Toro, and Jalingo.

“Five states—Ondo (31%), Bauchi (24%), Edo (17%), Taraba (16%), and Ebonyi (3%)—account for 91% of all confirmed cases,” he said.

Dr Idris explained that the current case fatality rate stands at 18.3%, indicating the severity of the disease.