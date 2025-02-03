The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr. Jide Idris, has announced that the country is on high alert following the confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Uganda.

He disclosed this on Sunday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Idris stated that while Nigeria has no reported cases of Ebola, the NCDC, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has heightened surveillance measures to prevent the virus from being imported into the country.

He explained that the outbreak, caused by the Sudan strain of the virus, was confirmed by Uganda’s Ministry of Health on January 30, 2025.

“So far, one case and one death have been reported in Wakiso, Mukono, and Mbale City in Mbale District.

“Ugandan health authorities are currently tracking 44 contacts to curb further spread,” he added.

NCDC’s response to the outbreak

In response to the outbreak, Idris said that the NCDC has taken several measures, including updating its Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) emergency contingency plan, increasing screening at points of entry—particularly international airports—and optimizing diagnostic capacity for EVD testing in designated laboratories.

He added that the agency has also mobilized Lassa fever testing laboratories, which can be scaled up for Ebola testing if needed.

Assurance and proactive measures

The NCDC Director-General assured Nigerians that proactive steps were being taken to mitigate any risk of an outbreak.

“While there is no immediate cause for panic, we must remain vigilant. The Ebola Sudan strain has no approved vaccine, making early detection and containment critical,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to follow key preventive measures, including practicing good hand hygiene by washing hands regularly with soap and water or using hand sanitizers.

He advised avoiding contact with individuals showing symptoms such as fever, weakness, vomiting, and unexplained bleeding, as well as refraining from consuming bushmeat, particularly bats and primates.

“Seek immediate medical attention if you experience symptoms after traveling to an affected country,” he emphasized.

Additionally, Idris called on health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion, use personal protective equipment (PPE), and report suspected cases immediately.

Travel advisory and ongoing health concerns

Idris noted that while the World Health Organization (WHO) has not recommended travel restrictions, he advised Nigerians to avoid non-essential travel to countries with confirmed Ebola cases.

“Travelers returning from affected countries in the last 21 days with symptoms such as fever, sore throat, vomiting, or unexplained bleeding should immediately call the NCDC toll-free number (6232) or their State Ministry of Health hotline,” he emphasized.

Other outbreaks in Nigeria

Beyond Ebola, he highlighted that Nigeria is currently battling outbreaks of Lassa fever, meningitis, diphtheria, Mpox, measles, and anthrax.

Idris reaffirmed the NCDC’s commitment to strengthening surveillance and response efforts across the country.

What you should know

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) is caused by the Ebola virus, which belongs to the Filoviridae family.

There are five known strains of the virus, with the Zaire strain being the most deadly, followed by the Sudan strain.

Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals (blood, vomit, sweat, feces, saliva), contaminated objects, or infected animals.

The virus can spread through handling bushmeat, such as bats and primates, which are often carriers.

Symptoms typically begin 2-21 days after exposure and include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and unexplained bleeding or bruising. As the disease progresses, organ failure and death may occur.

Ebola outbreaks have occurred sporadically in several African countries, with the largest outbreak happening in West Africa between 2014 and 2016. The virus remains a public health concern in countries with known endemic transmission.