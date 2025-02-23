The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 80 deaths from 413 Lassa fever cases across 11 states during Epidemiological Week 6 (Feb. 3–9, 2025).

According to the latest Lassa Fever Situation Report, the case fatality rate (CFR) has surged to 19.4%, up from 17.5% in the same period last year.

Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states accounted for 73% of confirmed cases, with Ondo recording the highest at 34%, followed by Edo (21%) and Bauchi (18%).

A total of 63 local government areas across 11 states have recorded confirmed cases, according to the NCDC.

“Despite a decline in new cases from 68 in Week 5 to 54 in Week 6, the agency remains concerned about the high fatality rate.

“The most affected age group is 21 to 30 years, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8.”

While no new healthcare worker infections were reported this week, the NCDC noted that delayed case presentations have contributed to the rising fatality rate.

Key challenges in containing the outbreak

NCDC has identified poor health-seeking behavior, high treatment costs, and limited awareness in high-burden communities as major challenges in tackling the ongoing Lassa fever outbreak.

To address the outbreak, the NCDC had activated the National Lassa Fever Multi-Sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) to coordinate efforts.

“The key interventions include deployment of National Rapid Response Teams (NRRT) to Gombe, Nasarawa, and Benue.

“The interventions also involve training healthcare workers in Lassa fever case management in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue, enhanced surveillance, and contact tracing in affected states.

“Additionally, there will be distribution of response commodities such as personal protective equipment (PPEs), Ribavirin, thermometers, and body bags, along with community sensitization and risk communication campaigns in hotspot areas.”

The NCDC has reiterated its collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and the International Research Centre of Excellence (IRCE) to strengthen diagnosis, treatment, and outbreak response for Lassa fever.

“As the Lassa fever season peaks, we are intensifying case management training, enhancing rapid response coordination, and reinforcing infection prevention measures to curb the outbreak’s spread,” the agency stated.

It further disclosed plans for a nationwide rodent control and community awareness campaign in partnership with Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BA-N) and other stakeholders.

Preventive measures and public advisory

The agency also urged Nigerians to take preventive measures, including maintaining proper hygiene, avoiding contact with rodent droppings, and seeking medical attention early if they experience symptoms such as fever, sore throat, or unexplained bleeding.

“For real-time updates and safety guidelines, the NCDC advises Nigerians to visit www.ncdc.gov.ng or call the toll-free line: 6232,” it added.

More insight

The NCDC has reiterated that Lassa fever is preventable and urged Nigerians to take proactive steps to minimize their risk of infection.

One of the key preventive measures, according to the agency, is proper food storage. “Store food in sealed containers to prevent contamination by rats,” the NCDC advised. Keeping homes clean and eliminating rodent hiding places is also essential in reducing exposure.

The agency further emphasized the importance of good hygiene practices. “Regular handwashing with soap and water helps prevent the spread of infection,” it stated.

Additionally, it warned against bush burning, which forces rats into homes and increases the likelihood of transmission.

Early detection remains critical in managing Lassa fever. “If you experience symptoms such as fever, weakness, or bleeding, seek medical attention immediately at a health facility,” the NCDC advised.

It encouraged Nigerians to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.