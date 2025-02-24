The University of Milan is offering 160 fully funded scholarships for the 2025/2026 academic year for international students applying to its master’s degree programs.

This, as stated by the institution, is part of the university’s plan to attract students from around the world.

The University of Milan is providing Excellence Scholarships to support international students.

These scholarships are available to students enrolling in the university’s master’s programs.

The fully funded scholarships, afford international students the opportunity to pursue master’s degree programs with financial support.

“In line with its internationalization strategies for increasing incoming mobility and attractiveness to foreign students, the University of Milan gives its international students the possibility to be offered scholarships and exemptions from tuition fees,” the institution announced.

Scholarship categories and financial support

The scholarships are split into two categories. The first category includes 60 scholarships, each providing €8,000 in funding along with full tuition fee exemptions. The scholarship amount is subject to tax law in Italy.

The second category includes 100 scholarships, which provide full exemption from the university’s tuition fees. These scholarships do not provide additional financial support.

Eligibility requirements

The scholarships are open to international students who meet the following criteria:

Hold a foreign academic qualification.

Have been admitted to a master’s degree program or the International Medical School single-cycle master program at the University of Milan.

Meet merit-based requirements, which include academic performance, the curriculum vitae submitted during admission, and progress during the first year of the master’s program.

Application process

To apply for the scholarships, candidates must apply for admission to a master’s program at the University of Milan by May 31st, 2025. There is no separate application for the scholarships; eligible candidates will be reviewed automatically.

In July 2025, the selected candidates will be informed by email about their scholarship award.

The University of Milan offers 160 fully funded scholarships to support international students in its master’s degree programs. Interested applicants should ensure they meet the eligibility requirements and apply by the deadline of May 31st, 2025.

With these scholarships available, including both financial grants and tuition fee exemptions, the initiative aims to attract talented students.

For more details, visit the University of Milan’s scholarship page