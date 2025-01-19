The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 54 cases of Lassa fever recorded from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025, out of 196 suspected cases.

The NCDC also reported 10 deaths, resulting in a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.5%, higher than the CFR of 11.3% recorded in the same period in 2024.

According to the Lassa fever situation report obtained from the NCDC on Saturday, the cases cut across six states and 20 local government areas of the country.

“Cumulatively in week 1, 2025, 10 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 18.5% which is higher than the case fatality rate for the same period in 2024 (11.3%).

“In total for 2025, six States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 20 local government areas (LGAs).”

Distribution of cases

NCDC noted that 78% of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from Ondo 35%, Edo 28%, and Bauchi 15%, while 22% were reported from three states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years, with a range from 3 to 70 years and a median age of 31.5 years. The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.6.

The agency disclosed that the number of suspected cases increased compared to the same period in 2024, however, it added that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week.

Response and preparedness efforts

The National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System has been activated to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

In December 2024, Dr. Jide Idris, Director-General of the NCDC, announced that the Emergency Operations Centre had been activated for Lassa fever, and the risk assessment was classified as high.

The NCDC continues to address the ongoing Lassa fever outbreak, which coincides with the peak season.

In 2024, Nigeria recorded 9,685 suspected cases, 1,187 confirmed cases, and 191 deaths across 28 states and 138 local government areas.

More Insights

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted primarily through contact with the urine, saliva, or feces of infected rats, or through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.

The disease is endemic in parts of West Africa, including Nigeria, and it tends to peak during the dry season (November to April), when the rats typically seek shelter in homes.

Due to the similarity in symptoms between Lassa fever and other diseases like malaria, typhoid, and flu, it is often misdiagnosed. Lack of awareness about the disease in affected areas also complicates efforts to prevent outbreaks.