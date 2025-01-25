Edo State has recorded 36 Lassa fever cases and eight deaths between December 30, 2024, and January 2025, according to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole confirmed the outbreak on Friday in Benin, while officially declaring the Lassa Fever situation in the state.

He stated that the 2025 epidemic year began on December 30, 2024, and since then, 336 suspected cases have been reported, with 36 confirmed and eight resulting in death.

“Lassa Fever, a viral hemorrhagic disease endemic to Edo State, remains a recurring public health challenge.”

Rapid spread and public health risks

He warned that the outbreak posed significant public health risks due to its rapid transmission and severe outcomes if not effectively managed.

Patients undergoing treatment at ISTH

According to him, currently, 14 patients are receiving specialized care at the Lassa Fever Treatment Center in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

“In 2024, the state recorded 3,270 suspected cases, 292 confirmed cases, and 41 deaths. This shows a decline from 2023, which saw 65 deaths from 372 confirmed cases,” Oshiomhole said.

Government response and collaborative efforts

He explained further that the state has activated its Public Health Emergencies Response Management Team and is working with healthcare facilities, community leaders, and stakeholders to control the outbreak.

“Measures being implemented include enhanced disease surveillance, scaling up treatment centers, public awareness campaigns, infection prevention and control, and strengthened collaborations with local and international health organizations.

“Healthcare workers will also receive protective equipment and training on Lassa Fever management,” Oshiomhole added.

He urged residents to report anyone with symptoms such as fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, or bleeding to the nearest health facility for early detection.

Focus on reducing the case fatality rate

He also tasked the response team with reducing the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) and assured that the government would support enhancing Lassa Fever management efforts.

The molecular laboratory at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has been optimized for Lassa Fever testing, increasing the state’s capacity with two testing centers at UBTH and ISTH.

Additionally, Dr. Ekaete Tobi of ISTH has been appointed as the state Lassa Fever Incident Manager to coordinate outbreak control activities.

What Is Lassa Fever?

Lassa Fever is caused by the Lassa virus, which is primarily transmitted to humans through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rats.

It can also spread via person-to-person contact, particularly in healthcare settings. The virus is found in several West African countries, including Nigeria, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

Symptoms and Risks

The symptoms of Lassa Fever can appear anywhere from 6 to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, weakness, headaches, and sore throat.

As the disease progresses, it can lead to bleeding, vomiting, chest pain, and shock. In severe cases, it can result in organ failure and death.