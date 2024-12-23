The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has disclosed that 1,154 confirmed cases and 190 deaths have been recorded so far this year, representing a case fatality rate of over 13%.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja, the NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, raised concerns about the “increasing number of Lassa fever cases and fatalities,” describing it as a significant public health risk.

He added that 9,492 suspected cases have been documented nationwide, with six states — Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, Benue, and Ebonyi — accounting for 89 percent of the confirmed infections.

Sharp rise in cases

He added that there has been a sharp rise in cases over the last four weeks, signaling the severity of the outbreak.

“This trend underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions in high-burden states and communities,” he explained.

Regional impact

He noted that 10 local government areas, including Owo,Etsako West, Esan West, and Kirfi, account for nearly 59% of confirmed cases. Ondo State alone represents 29.7 % of cases, followed by Edo at 22.7% and Bauchi at 17.9%.

NCDC’s response measures

In response to the outbreak, he said the NCDC has activated Emergency Operations at Response Level 2 to enhance coordination and management efforts.

“The agency has distributed critical medical supplies, infection prevention materials, and diagnostic tools to affected states,” he stated.

“Additionally, the number of Lassa fever testing laboratories has been increased from nine to 13 to improve diagnostics.

“Rodent control activities are being carried out in hotspot states, while heightened surveillance and public health messaging are being implemented to mitigate the outbreak,” he added.

He highlighted that collaborative efforts with state governments, healthcare providers, and community leaders are critical to reducing the impact of Lassa fever.

According to him, the NCDC has issued public guidelines to curb the spread of the virus, which include maintaining a clean environment, storing food properly, and avoiding contact with rodent-infested areas.

Importance of early detection and medical care

He advised that early presentation at health facilities can significantly improve the survival rate, and individuals experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, and general body weakness should seek prompt medical attention.

He also mentioned that healthcare workers have been urged to exercise caution and adhere to infection prevention protocols when handling suspected cases.

Heightened risk areas

Idris emphasized that people living in rodent-infested areas, handling contaminated food, or preparing bushmeat are at heightened risk.

Assuring Nigerians of the NCDC’s commitment to protecting public health, he stressed the importance of proactive measures and continuous collaboration with stakeholders.

He called on citizens to adopt preventive practices and report suspected cases to health authorities immediately.

“We must work together to safeguard our communities. Lassa fever is preventable, and with prompt action, we can reduce the number of cases and deaths,” he said.

For further information, he advised Nigerians to contact the NCDC through its toll-free number (6232) or follow updates via its social media platforms.