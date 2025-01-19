The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has identified public sector corruption, particularly procurement and contract fraud, as Nigeria’s most pressing issue accounting for over 90 per cent of the country’s corruption and fraud cases.

Olukoyede disclosed this during a meeting on Friday, January 17, 2025, with a delegation from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), led by its newly-appointed Director General, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun.

The meeting took place at the EFCC’s corporate headquarters.

“In the EFCC, we handle both private and public sector fraud. And when it comes to the public sector, which is one of our major problems in Nigeria, we discovered that contract and procurement fraud takes more than 90 per cent of the volume of public sector fraud,” Olukoyede stated.

He further explained that fraud manifests in various forms, such as commingling, contract splitting, and other unethical practices.

“Infrastructure-wise and all other developmental problems are attributable to contract and procurement fraud. It lies with you and with me to make a change. If we can work together, we will be able to leave this country better than we met it,” he stated.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat corruption.

Collaboration between EFCC and BPP

Olukoyede also stressed the importance of collaboration between the EFCC and BPP, particularly in project implementation and monitoring.

He expressed optimism about the BPP’s new leadership and the potential for stronger cooperation.

“So, I like your commitment, the new spirit you have brought into the agency. We are going to work together. We are going to collaborate for the sake of this country and for us to ensure that the 2025 budget is well implemented and executed. There is no hiding place for BPP. And there is no hiding from the EFCC. That’s the truth,” Olukoyede remarked.

Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, the new Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, outlined the Bureau’s commitment to reforming the procurement process in Nigeria.

He assured the EFCC and Nigerians that the BPP, under his leadership, was embarking on a mission of rebirth.

“We are here to reassure you and your team that we are committed to making your job easier. We are here to reassure the 220 million Nigerians that they can go to sleep when it comes to how procurement is being done. We want to see that the EFCC can trust our documents without having to doubt,” Adedokun stated.

Adedokun emphasized the BPP’s commitment to transparency, assuring that they are working to provide trustworthy documents for decision-making and fraud investigations.

“Documents that you can trust in your decision-making, in your investigation about fraud-related issues and procurement. We are here because we want to be open in terms of what we do and how we do it. We want to give Nigerians the assurance that it’s no longer business as usual. And we have started.”

Adedokun also expressed his vision for using procurement as a tool for good governance in Nigeria.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that every expenditure on goods, works, and services is properly accounted for.