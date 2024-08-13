Nollywood’s latest release, *The Betrayed*, has achieved significant box office success, grossing N24 million within 10 days of its release.

Produced by Inkblot Productions, the film has quickly become a notable hit in Nigerian cinemas.

As of Friday, August 9, 2024, The Betrayed had achieved N14.7 million in earnings, according to data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

However, the film’s popularity surged over the weekend, leading to a cumulative gross of N23.8 million by Sunday, August 11, 2024. This performance has propelled The Betrayed to the number one spot among Nollywood films at the box office during this period.

The film is directed by Zulumoke Oyibo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions, marking her directorial debut. The screenplay, crafted by Chinaza Onuzo and Tosan Ayanfulu, has resonated strongly with audiences, a testament to the film’s compelling narrative and its engaging exploration of themes such as trust, betrayal, and the search for truth.

About the film

The Betrayed features an ensemble cast including Uche Montana, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jemima Osunde, Vine Olugu, and Stephanie Zibili, whose performances have been widely praised.

The plot centers on the life of Amarachi, played by Uche Montana, whose seemingly idyllic existence is shattered when her husband, portrayed by Gabriel Afolayan, is arrested for the murder of his girlfriend.

The narrative unfolds as Amarachi is drawn into a complex web of secrets and deception, forcing her to question everything she thought she knew. The film’s tension-filled storyline, combined with its strong cast, has made it a standout in Nollywood’s 2024 lineup.

What to know

Nollywood has experienced a robust year at the box office, with several films achieving impressive earnings. Earlier releases such as Funmilayo Ransom Kuti, Muri and Ko, among others, have collectively grossed up to N100 million. Indigenous films like Ajakaju, Lakatabu, and Ajosepo have also performed well, contributing to a cumulative box office revenue of over N600 million.

Nollywood’s success at the box office has been reflected in the overall revenue share, where the industry has managed to tie with Hollywood, capturing 50.05% of the market compared to Hollywood’s 45.95% in the first half of 2024. This parity underscores the growing strength and appeal of local content among Nigerian audiences. With over 600,000 cinema tickets sold at an average price of N4,000, the industry’s performance has been noteworthy.

Projections for 2024 suggest that Nigerian box office revenue could reach N10 billion by year-end, up from N7.34 billion in 2023. This growth trajectory highlights the increasing commercial viability of Nollywood films and the expanding appetite for indigenous cinematic content among Nigerian audiences.