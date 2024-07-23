Nollywood’s Yoruba-language film “Lakatabu” trudging ahead as it goes on to record an estimated N168.8 million.

The film, starring Odunlade Adekola, one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing actors, has become one of the most successful Nollywood indigenous releases of 2024 according to Nigerian box office records.

Initially reported by Nairametrics, “Lakatabu” reached N126 million in box office earnings before adding an additional N42.8 million in ticket sales. The film premiered on June 21, 2024, and its rapid ascent to box office success has been remarkable.

“Lakatabu,” a crime thriller written and directed by Odunlade Adekola, follows the exploits of a fearsome and mysterious criminal whose reign of terror instills fear across the land.

Armed with mythical powers, his gang conducts a series of audacious operations that leave the public and authorities baffled. The film’s blend of action, comedy, and mysticism, combined with the cultural nuances of Yoruba storytelling, has resonated with audiences. The narrative takes a turn when the criminal kidnaps the daughter of the man who wronged him, setting the stage for his downfall.

What to know

The film’s strong start was highlighted by data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), which showed that “Lakatabu” was the highest-grossing Nollywood film from June 21 to June 27, 2024, raking in nearly N65 million during this period alone.

Its opening weekend earnings stood at N47 million, securing over 11,000 cinema admissions and marking the third-highest opening of 2024.

Odunlade Adekola’s presence may have contributed to the film’s robust performance at the box office. Known for his versatility and dynamic performances, Adekola has been a significant draw for Nigerian cinema-goers. His recent role in “Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds),” the producer debut of Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao, also saw major success, surpassing N100 million in ticket sales within five days of its release on March 29, 2024, and eventually grossing N250 million.

“Lakatabu” features a stellar cast including Adebayo ‘Oga Bello’ Salami, Aderinoye Babatunde, Adunni Ade, Akin Lewis, Bolanle Ninalowo, Eniola Ajao, Ibrahim Chatta, Mr. Latin, Tope ‘Teddy A’ Adenibuyan, and Yomi Fash-Lanso. This ensemble cast, combined with Adekola’s directorial vision, has created a film that captivates audiences with its plot and rich cultural references.

As the industry continues to evolve, films that draw on local languages and cultural narratives are finding enthusiastic audiences .

“Lakatabu’s” achievement zooms into the power of storytelling in native tongue and highlights the potential for further growth in this segment of Nollywood. As Nigeria’s film industry continues to expand, the success of films like “Lakatabu” will likely inspire more productions that celebrate and explore the country’s diverse cultural heritage.