Nollywood indigenous film Lakatabu has garnered an estimated N126.4 million at Nigerian cinemas in under four weeks, reflecting the growing appetite for local productions among cinema-goers.

This was announced by Filmoneng, a leading West African movie distribution company known for its success with blockbuster titles like ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ and ‘Omoghetto The Saga’.

According to the company’s recent statement, Lakatabu, which premiered on June 21, 2024, has quickly become one of the year’s most successful Nollywood films.

Lakatabu stars Odunlade Adekola, one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing actors of 2023. His star power undoubtedly contributed to the film’s robust performance at the box office.

Data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) shows that Lakatabu was the highest-grossing Nollywood film from June 21 to June 27, 2024, raking in nearly N65 million during this period alone.

The film’s strong start was highlighted by Nairametrics, which reported that Lakatabu earned N47 million in its opening weekend, securing over 11,000 cinema admissions. This debut marked the third-highest opening of 2024. Last week it was reported that its earnings stood at around N94 million.

Odunlade Adekola’s performance in the indigenous film follows a series of successful roles earlier this year. Notably, he was featured in Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao’s producer debut epic, Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds), which surpassed N100 million in ticket sales within just five days of its release on March 29, 2024, eventually grossing N250 million.

What we know

Lakatabu packs up an ensemble cast including notable actors Adebayo Salami, Adedimeji Lateef, and Akin Lewis.

The film follows Adekola’s character, an armed robber with magical powers, as he terrorizes communities through kidnappings and murders. The plot thickens as his character encounters threats from rivals, exploring the challenges and fear he evokes.

Odunlade Adekola continues to solidify his reputation for delivering high-grossing films. His previous work, Orisa, earned N127 million, showcasing his consistent box office appeal. Known for his compelling performances and directorial skills, Adekola has also made a significant mark in the industry, earning two AMVCA awards for his versatility in both comedic and supporting roles.

Industry Trends

The success of Lakatabu is part of a broader trend of epic and indigenous films gaining traction at Nigerian cinemas. These films are increasingly drawing significant audiences, with many grossing around N100 million or more.

A prime example is Kayode Kasum’s Ajosepo, which recorded over N200 million at the Nigerian box office. The movie starred Timini Egbuson, the highest-grossing actor of 2023, alongside Tomike Adeoye in the lead roles.

This trend portrays a shift in audience preferences towards local storytelling and culturally resonant narratives.

As Nollywood continues to evolve, the industry is witnessing a renaissance of Indigenous films that captivate audiences and deliver substantial box office returns. This evolution not only highlights the dynamic nature of Nigerian cinema but also points to a promising future for Nollywood’s growth and global influence.