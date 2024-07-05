The Nollywood film “Lakatabu,” produced by acclaimed actor Odunlade Adekola, has achieved about N94 million in box office revenue just one week after its release, as of June 30, 2024, according to Filmoneng, a West African movie distribution company.

“Lakatabu” made a strong debut, earning N47 million in its first weekend in Nigerian cinemas. According to data from the Nigerian box office, the movie had secured the third-highest opening of 2024, with over 11,000 cinema admissions.

Data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) highlights that “Lakatabu” was the highest-grossing Nollywood film at the box office between June 21 and June 27, 2024, amassing nearly N65 million during this period.

This impressive performance also made it the second highest-grossing film overall for that week.

The last time a Nollywood film led the box office was in May when Bolanle Austen-Peters’ “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” earned almost N47 million between May 17 and May 23, 2024. It concluded its five-week exclusive run in Nigerian cinemas, grossing a total of N156.6 million and premiered on Prime Video on June 21, 2024.

What you should know

The Yoruba language film was released on June 21, 2024, “Lakatabu” features notable actors Adebayo Salami, Adedimeji Lateef, and Akin Lewis. Odunlade Adekola stars as the lead, playing an armed robber with magical powers who terrorizes through kidnappings and murders.

The plot intensifies as his character faces threats from rivals, exploring the challenges he encounters and the fear he evokes.

Odunlade Adekola continues to cement his reputation for high-grossing films, following his success in “Orisa,” which earned N127 million. Known for his compelling performances and directorial skills, Adekola’s influence in the industry extends beyond acting.

His ability to connect with audiences has earned him two AMVCA awards, highlighting his versatility in both comedic and supporting roles.

A prominent figure in Yoruba cinema, Adekola was one of the highest-grossing actors of 2023. His diverse portfolio includes roles in Netflix series such as “Elesin Oba,” an EbonyLife production, showcasing his range and appeal in the industry.

More insights

The Yoruba movie industry is gaining significant prominence in Nigerian cinemas. Eniola Ajao’s “Ajakaju” grossed over N250 million at the box office, while Kayode Kasum’s “Ajosepo,” starring Bisola Aiyeola, Tomike Adeoye, and Timini Egbuson, earned N252 million.

This surge coincides with the rise of movie streaming platforms, which have become crucial for film distribution. Many Yoruba films now premiere exclusively on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Showmax. Notable examples include “Anikulapo,” “Ijogbon,” “Jagun Jagun,” and “Ayinla,” reflecting the genre’s broad appeal and international reach.