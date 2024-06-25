Nollywood’s indigenous film “Lakatabu,” produced and written by actor Odunlade Adekola, has surged to the top of the weekend box office with a N47 million opening in just three days.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, “Lakatabu” has achieved the third-highest opening for 2024, with over 11,000 cinema admissions.

Actress Eniola Ajao’s “Ajakaju,” also featuring Adekola, holds the record for the biggest Nollywood opening of 2024, grossing N63.2 million in its first three days.

“Lakatabu” although a newcomer joins the list of movies showing at cinemas such as “Bad Boys,” which maintained strong performance, dropping just 11% from last weekend to earn N46 million, bringing its cumulative total to N260 million.

“Muri & Ko” remained steady, adding another N16 million for a total of N66 million, while “Inside Out 2” also held flat, earning N9 million over the weekend for a cumulative N33 million, illustrating effective counter-programming strategies.

What you should know

Released on June 21, 2024, “Lakatabu” features notable actors Adebayo Salami, Adedimeji Lateef, and Akin Lewis. Adekola stars as the lead, portraying an armed robber with magical powers who instils terror through kidnappings and murders.

The film’s plot intensifies when his character faces threats from rivals, exploring the challenges he encounters and the fear he evokes.

Odunlade Adekola continues to advance his reputation for high-grossing films, following his role in “Orisa,” which earned an impressive N127 million. Known for his compelling performances and directorial acumen, Adekola’s impact on the industry extends beyond acting.

His ability to connect with audiences has earned him two AMVCA awards, highlighting his versatility in both comedic and supporting roles.

A prominent figure in Yoruba cinema, Adekola was recognized as one of the highest-grossing actors of 2023. His diverse portfolio includes roles in Netflix series such as “Elesin Oba,” an EbonyLife production, further showcasing his range and appeal in the industry.

His trajectory suggests continued prominence in the film industry, with expectations for future projects remaining high.

What we know

The Yoruba movie industry is gaining prominence in Nigerian cinemas. For instance, Eniola Ajao’s “Ajakaju” grossed over N250 million at the box office, while Kayode Kasum’s “Ajosepo,” starring Bisola Aiyeola, Tomike Adeoye, and Timini Egbuson, earned a total of N252 million.

This surge comes at a time when movie streaming platforms have become integral to film distribution. Many Yoruba films now premiere exclusively on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Showmax. Notable examples include “Anikulapo,” “Ijogbon,” “Jagun Jagun,” and “Ayinla,” reflecting the genre’s broad appeal and international reach.

Nairametrics previously reported on the impressive performance of these films. Among them, Femi Adebayo’s “Jagun Jagun” won the award for Best Indigenous Film, showing the depth and diversity of indigenous storytelling.

The increasing success of Yoruba films in both cinemas and on streaming platforms highlights a vibrant sector of Nigerian cinema.