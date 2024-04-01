Nollywood’s newest epic film, “Ajakaju,” Produced by actress Eniola Ajao in collaboration with Anthill Studios, has achieved a milestone by grossing N63.2 million, marking the biggest opening for a Nollywood film in 2024.

According to a post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan, the founder of Anthill Studios, “Ajakaju” has not only emerged as the highest-grossing film for the weekend but also secured the title of the largest Easter opening film ever, further establishing its position as the third-highest opening for a Nollywood film of all time.

This indigenous movie, “Ajakaju,” stands as Yoruba actress, Eniola Ajao’s inaugural production venture to hit cinemas nationwide, propelling her to become the first-time female producer to achieve the biggest opening for an indigenous film in Nigerian cinema history.

Eniola Ajao, a Yoruba actress began her acting journey in 2004, starring in numerous indigenous films. In a recent interview, she revealed that the production process for the spanned three weeks. Ajao also disclosed that financing the movie project necessitated selling a significant portion of her assets to cover the budgetary requirements.

What Nigerian Box Office said

“Ajakaju explodes at the box office with a N63.2M opening weekend. Only A Tribe called Judah (N113.2million) Omo Ghetto: The Saga (N99.8 million) and The Wedding Party 2 (N65.6 million ) have opened bigger.”

Backstory

“Ajakaju,” released on March 29, 2024, is produced by Eniola Ajao in collaboration with Anthill Studios and directed by Odunlade Adekola and Adebayo Tijani.

The film explores the plight of a king facing exile due to his wives’ inability to conceive a male heir. To ensure the continuity of his dynasty, he marries a woman from another realm, leading to unforeseen turmoil and a battle for his legacy.

On its opening day, “Ajakaju” grossed N16 million, as reported by Nairametrics. Shot by Idowu Adedapo, known for his work on various acclaimed films, including “Wedding Party” and “King of Boys.” Produced under the banners of Lighthouse Pictures and Anthill Studios, and distributed by Film One Entertainment, the film offers audiences an enthralling journey into the complexities of power, love, and legacy.