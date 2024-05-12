Story Highlights

AAMVCA recognizes outstanding productions, and movie talents across the entertainment industry

Kehinde Bankole and Wale Ojo emerge as lead actor and actress of the year

Jagun Jagun, Yoruba epic wins indigenous category

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) recently commemorated its milestone 10th edition, marking a decade of honouring outstanding achievements in African cinema and television.

During the eventful evening, notable winners emerged, adding to the rich tapestry of African storytelling. Among them, Femi Adebayo’s film, “Jagun Jagun” claimed the award for “Best Indigenous Film”, showcasing the depth and diversity of storytelling rooted in African culture. Additionally, Lola Awe’s exceptional talent in costume design was recognized with the award for “Best Costume Designer”, showing the importance of visual aesthetics in storytelling.

The celebration of excellence extended to various productions, with “Breath of Life” emerging winner in the Best Movie category. This recognition reaffirms the creative prowess and artistic merit of African filmmakers, who continue to captivate audiences with compelling narratives and captivating performances.

Full List of AMVCA 2024 Nominees and Winners

The prestigious 2024 awards ceremony celebrates the outstanding achievements in the Nigerian entertainment industry, showcasing remarkable talents across various categories. Here’s a comprehensive look at the nominees and winners:

Trailblazer Award

– Chimezie Imo (WINNER)

Industry Awards

– Esther Idowu Phillips (Iya Rainbow)

– Richard Mofe Damiji (RMD)

Best Digital Content

– National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

– Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – (WINNER)

– Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko and Jemima Osunde

– The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

– Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

– Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) – (WINNER)

– Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

– Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

– Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Supporting Actor

– Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

– Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – (WINNER)

– Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

– Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

– Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

– Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

– Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress

– Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

– Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

– Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

– Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – (WINNER)

– Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

– Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

– Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Lead Actor

– Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) – (WINNER)

– Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

– Marc Zinga (Omen)

– Gideon Okeke (Egun)

– David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

– Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

– Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

– Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Lead Actress

– Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)

– Lucie Debay (Omen)

– Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

– Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

– Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)

– Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

– Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – (WINNER)

– Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Cinematography

– Mami Wata (Lílis Soares)

– Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)

– Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) – (WINNER)

– Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)

– Jagun Jagun – The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)

– Ijogbon – Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)

– Omen (Joachim Philippe)

Best Editing

– Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)

– Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)

– Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)

– Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere – Earth)

– Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) – WINNER

– Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)

Best Sound Design

– Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

– Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

– Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel) – WINNER

– Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction

– Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

– Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – WINNER

– Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

– The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

– Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

– Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

– Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

– Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

– Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) – WINNER

– Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

– Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)

Best Makeup

– Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

– Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – WINNER

– Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

– Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

– Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Writing TV Series

– Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

– Wura (Season 2)

– Visa on Arrival

– MTV Shuga Naija

– Volume- Mona Ombogo – WINNER

– Masquerades of Aniedo

– Slum King

Best Writing in a Movie

– Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

– Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

– Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) – WINNER

– Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

– Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

– A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

– Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Best Director

– Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

– Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

– BB Sasore (Breath of Life) – WINNER

– Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

– C.J. Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)

– Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

– Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Movie

– Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

– Breath of Life – WINNER

– Over The Bridge

– Blood Vessel

– A Tribe Called Judah

– The Black Book

– Mami Wata