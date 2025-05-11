The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), held on Saturday, May 10, celebrated the best in African film and television with Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors emerging as one of the night’s biggest winners.
The film took home three major awards: Best Music Score, Best Lead Actor, and Best Lead Actress, marking a triumphant night for the Yoruba-language drama.
For Adebayo, a veteran actor, producer, and filmmaker, It is his second consecutive showing at the AMVCA, having won in two categories at the 2024 edition with his epic film Jagun Jagun. This year, Seven Doors continued the momentum, earning accolades for both its technical and performance excellence.
The Best Music/Score category was awarded to composer Tolu Obanro for his work on Seven Doors. Femi Adebayo himself clinched the Best Lead Actor award for his powerful portrayal in the film, while Chioma Chukwuka earned the Best Lead Actress honor for her commanding performance as the film’s female lead.
Seven Doors premiered as a Netflix Original on December 13, 2024, and quickly ascended to the top of the platform’s trending titles, becoming the most-watched film in Nigeria within 24 hours of release. The film remained in Netflix Nigeria’s Top 10 for over three months and was nominated in nine AMVCA categories when voting opened in March 2025.
Some context
- Hosted by MultiChoice, the AMVCA is one of Africa’s premier film and television award shows, recognizing excellence in acting, directing, cinematography, music composition, and digital content.
- This year’s entries included works released between January 1 and December 31, 2024, and featured artists from across the continent.
In addition to the awards ceremony, the 2025 AMVCA featured its annual Cultural Day, celebrating African heritage with traditional fashion displays. Reality television stars Liquorose and Prince Nelson Enwerem won Best Dressed Female and Male winning N1 million each.
Other major events included: Industry veterans Nkem Owoh and Sani Mu’azu were honored with the Industry Merit Award for their decades-long contributions to African cinema.
Below is the complete list of 2025 AMVCA winners and nominees:
FULL LIST OF WINNERS – AMVCA 2025
Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)
- Seven Doors
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Winner
- Kaka
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
- Mai Martaba
Best Cinematography
- Agemo
- Inkabi
- Lisabi: The Uprising
- Skeleton Coast
- Soft Love
- The Legend of the Vagabond (Queen of Lagos) – Winner
- Yen Ara Asaase Ni
Best Documentary
- Mai DùnDún – Ifeoluwa – Winner
- I Will Remember You
- On Your Own
- Walvis Tale
Best Digital Content Creator
- Iyo Prosper Adokiye – Winner
- Maryam Apakagi-Greene
- Elozonam Ogbolu, Hoviare Freedom & Chiamaka Uzokwe
- Jide Pounds Ibitoye
- Ariyiikedimples & Brain Jotter
Best Short Film
- Brukaci – Winner
- Sukari
- The Incredible Sensational Fiancée of Seyi Ajayi
- What Are You Truly Afraid Of?
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
- Husband Material
- Nigerian Idol (Season 9) – Kassim Suleiman – Winner
- Pastor Wants a Wife
Best Scripted M-Net Original
- Uriri
- All Mine
- My Fairytale Wedding – Chinenye Nworah & Taiwo Adebayo – Winner
- Italo
- The Caller
- Kam U Stay
Best Music/Score
- Freedom Way
- Inkabi
- Seven Doors – Tolu Obanro – Winner
- Skeleton Coast
- Soft Love
Best Supporting Actress
- Meg Otanwa – Inside Life
- Tina Mba – Suspicion
- Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love
- Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast
- Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
- Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo
- Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride – Winner
Best Supporting Actor
- Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising
- Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors
- Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way
- Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas in Lagos
- Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion
- Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a
- Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill
- Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life – Winner
Best Lead Actress
- Gbubemi Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride
- Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo
- Uche Montana – Thinline
- Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury
- Hilda Dokubo – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
- Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
- Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors – Winner
Best Lead Actor
- Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo
- Bucci Franklin – The Weekend
- Femi Branch – House of Ga’a
- Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast
- Bimbo Manuel – Princess on a Hill
- Stan Nze – Suspicion
- Adedimeji Lateef – Lisabi: The Uprising
- Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors – Winner
Trailblazer Award
Kayode Kasum
Industry Merit Awards
- Nkem Owoh
- Sani Mu’azu
Leave a Reply