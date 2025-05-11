The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), held on Saturday, May 10, celebrated the best in African film and television with Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors emerging as one of the night’s biggest winners.

The film took home three major awards: Best Music Score, Best Lead Actor, and Best Lead Actress, marking a triumphant night for the Yoruba-language drama.

For Adebayo, a veteran actor, producer, and filmmaker, It is his second consecutive showing at the AMVCA, having won in two categories at the 2024 edition with his epic film Jagun Jagun. This year, Seven Doors continued the momentum, earning accolades for both its technical and performance excellence.

The Best Music/Score category was awarded to composer Tolu Obanro for his work on Seven Doors. Femi Adebayo himself clinched the Best Lead Actor award for his powerful portrayal in the film, while Chioma Chukwuka earned the Best Lead Actress honor for her commanding performance as the film’s female lead.

Seven Doors premiered as a Netflix Original on December 13, 2024, and quickly ascended to the top of the platform’s trending titles, becoming the most-watched film in Nigeria within 24 hours of release. The film remained in Netflix Nigeria’s Top 10 for over three months and was nominated in nine AMVCA categories when voting opened in March 2025.

Some context

Hosted by MultiChoice, the AMVCA is one of Africa’s premier film and television award shows, recognizing excellence in acting, directing, cinematography, music composition, and digital content.

This year’s entries included works released between January 1 and December 31, 2024, and featured artists from across the continent.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the 2025 AMVCA featured its annual Cultural Day, celebrating African heritage with traditional fashion displays. Reality television stars Liquorose and Prince Nelson Enwerem won Best Dressed Female and Male winning N1 million each.

Other major events included: Industry veterans Nkem Owoh and Sani Mu’azu were honored with the Industry Merit Award for their decades-long contributions to African cinema.

Below is the complete list of 2025 AMVCA winners and nominees:

FULL LIST OF WINNERS – AMVCA 2025

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

Seven Doors

Lisabi: The Uprising – Winner

Kaka

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Mai Martaba

Best Cinematography

Agemo

Inkabi

Lisabi: The Uprising

Skeleton Coast

Soft Love

The Legend of the Vagabond (Queen of Lagos) – Winner

Yen Ara Asaase Ni

Best Documentary

Mai DùnDún – Ifeoluwa – Winner

I Will Remember You

On Your Own

Walvis Tale

Best Digital Content Creator

Iyo Prosper Adokiye – Winner

Maryam Apakagi-Greene

Elozonam Ogbolu, Hoviare Freedom & Chiamaka Uzokwe

Jide Pounds Ibitoye

Ariyiikedimples & Brain Jotter

Best Short Film

Brukaci – Winner

Sukari

The Incredible Sensational Fiancée of Seyi Ajayi

What Are You Truly Afraid Of?

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Husband Material

Nigerian Idol (Season 9) – Kassim Suleiman – Winner

Pastor Wants a Wife

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Uriri

All Mine

My Fairytale Wedding – Chinenye Nworah & Taiwo Adebayo – Winner

Italo

The Caller

Kam U Stay

Best Music/Score

Freedom Way

Inkabi

Seven Doors – Tolu Obanro – Winner

Skeleton Coast

Soft Love

Best Supporting Actress

Meg Otanwa – Inside Life

Tina Mba – Suspicion

Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love

Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast

Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo

Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride – Winner

Best Supporting Actor

Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising

Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors

Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way

Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas in Lagos

Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion

Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a

Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill

Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life – Winner

Best Lead Actress

Gbubemi Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride

Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo

Uche Montana – Thinline

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury

Hilda Dokubo – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors – Winner

Best Lead Actor

Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo

Bucci Franklin – The Weekend

Femi Branch – House of Ga’a

Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast

Bimbo Manuel – Princess on a Hill

Stan Nze – Suspicion

Adedimeji Lateef – Lisabi: The Uprising

Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors – Winner

Trailblazer Award

Kayode Kasum

Industry Merit Awards