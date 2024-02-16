Nigerians spent N7.6 million to purchase movie tickets to see All’s Fair in Love the latest Nollywood release, “All’s Fair in Love,” drew a remarkable expenditure of N7.6 million on Valentine’s Day, marking its inaugural day at the theaters.

This noteworthy achievement was revealed by the Nigerian Box Office in a tweet recently on X, labeling the film’s debut as a significant milestone in the country’s cinematic landscape.

“All’s Fair in Love opens to a decent N7.6M for it’s opening day on Valentine’s Day.

The film’s narrative revolves around the entangled relationships of two Nigerian business partners and friends, portrayed by Deyemi Okanlawon and Timini Egbuson, who find themselves vying for the affections of the same woman, played by Buhle Samuels.

The ensemble cast also features esteemed actors such as Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Adedimeji Lateef, Beauty Tukura, Venita Akpofure, Kunle Bamtefa, Gbubemi Ejeye, Kenzy Udonsenm, Oprah Okereke, and Timilehin Ojeola.

What you should know

This triumphant start for “All’s Fair in Love” signals a positive trajectory for the Nollywood industry, especially considering the recent success of “A Tribe Called Judah,” which achieved a staggering N1 billion at the box office just two months into 2024.

The tweet further highlights the impressive performances of other December 2023 blockbusters, with “A Tribe Called Judah” approaching N1.4 billion, “Aquaman 2” nearing N530 million, “Malaika” reaching N300 million, and “Ada Omo Daddy” approaching N220 million.

The robust box office numbers underscore the audience’s enthusiasm and the film industry’s ability to deliver compelling narratives that resonate with diverse viewers.

As Nollywood continues to flourish, these early successes set a promising tone for the cinematic endeavors that lie ahead in 2024, reinforcing its position as a powerhouse in the global film landscape.