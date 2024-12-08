Over the past eight years, Netflix has invested over $23 million in Nigerian films, helping elevate Nollywood to international recognition.

As part of its strategy to expand African content, Netflix’s support has included not just acquisitions but also exclusive commissions, aiding in the production of groundbreaking films that have captivated global audiences.

Despite recent reports of Netflix scaling back its commissioning efforts, focusing now on acquiring films that meet its production standards, the platform has still played a pivotal role in shaping Nollywood’s global presence.

From 2016 to 2022, Netflix’s contribution extended beyond financial investments, including support for film schools and other initiatives aimed at growing the African film industry.

In light of these changes, Nairametrics is spotlighting top Nigerian producers who have successfully partnered with Netflix over the years, showcasing the diversity and creativity of Nollywood.

These producers have not only helped create films that have achieved global acclaim but have also contributed to the growth of a sustainable film industry that continues to push boundaries.

As Netflix redefines its strategy in the African market, the legacy of these partnerships remains a significant part of the narrative for Nigerian cinema’s international success.

Kemi Adetiba, a Lagos-born lawyer turned filmmaker, has carved a distinctive niche in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape. She studied law at the University of Lagos but pivoted to the media, beginning as a radio host on Rhythm 93.7 FM before transitioning to television, where she worked on programs like Studio 53 and Maltina Dance All. A New York Film Academy alumna, Adetiba directed acclaimed music videos for artists like TY Bello and Omawumi. Her short film, Across a Bloodied Ocean, earned international acclaim, foreshadowing her landmark directorial debut, The Wedding Party (2016), which premiered at TIFF. Known for her storytelling finesse and groundbreaking work, including King of Boys (2018). King of Boys Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys (2018) swept Nollywood off its feet with its gripping exploration of power, ambition, and betrayal. Centered on Alhaja Eniola Salami, played by Sola Sobowale, the crime-political thriller showcased Adetiba’s bold storytelling and visual sophistication. The cast featured Nollywood veterans and newcomers, including Toni Tones, Illbliss, Reminisce, and Osas Ighodaro. The return of the King In 2021, Adetiba elevated the story with King of Boys: The Return of the King, Netflix’s first Nigerian original series. The sequel chronicled Salami’s bid to reclaim political power, blending intense drama with a stellar cast featuring Sobowale, Toni Tones, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Richard Mofe-Damijo. Adetiba’s work has not only set new benchmarks for Nollywood but also amplified African narratives on the global stage.