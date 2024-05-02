Kayode Kasum’s comedy-drama, “Ajosepo,” continues its triumphant reign at the Nigerian box office, amassing an impressive N136 million in just 21 days of cinematic screening.

The Nigerian box office recently shared a tweet highlighting the top N100M Nollywood grossers from February to April. According to the tweet, Ajosepo maintained its position as the highest-grossing film for three consecutive weeks, solidifying its status as Nollywood’s premier box office performer each weekend.

In a report published by CEAN on April 20, 2024, detailing the top 20 films released in Nigeria, Ajosepo stood out with exceptional earnings. During the week spanning from April 12 to April 18, 2024, the movie generated an impressive N79 million in sales, further cementing its box office dominance.

What we know

Since its debut, Ajosepo has gained N51.9 million in its debut week alone. With its compelling storyline and stellar performances, the film has resonated deeply with viewers, resulting in a cumulative revenue of N136 million to date.

Ajosepo tells the story of Dapo, portrayed by Mike Afolarin, and Tani, played by Tomike Adeoye, a young couple on the brink of matrimony.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish hotel where their families gather for wedding festivities, the film explores themes of familial dynamics, buried secrets, and unforeseen revelations that threaten to unravel their happiness. Featuring acclaimed actors such as Timini Egbuson, Yemi Solade, and Ronke Oshodi Oke, Ajosepo delivers an interesting narrative that resonates with audiences across Nigeria.

What you should know

Films under the directorship of Kayode Kasum have achieved remarkable feats, surpassing the coveted milestone of grossing over N1 billion at the Nigerian box office. Kasum’s latest directorial venture, Ajosepo, garnered an impressive N70 million within its inaugural week, marking it his most successful opening film thus far. Despite this achievement, “Sugar Rush” retains the title of Kasum’s highest-grossing film, albeit opening to N17.8 million in its debut week.

In 2017, Kasum made his directorial debut with “Dognapped,” a pioneering venture as Nigeria’s first live-action animation film. However, the release of “Oga Bolaji” in 2018 propelled Kasum to prominence within the industry. Since then, he has made significant contributions to numerous Nollywood productions, including the acclaimed “Sugar Rush” and Toyin Abraham’s “Fate of Alakada.”